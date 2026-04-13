Fashion pop girls-turned-Coachella performers are having a big month—and we're only two weeks into April. First, Sabrina Carpenter dropped the music video for "House Tour" days before her headlining set at the festival. Laufey is following suit: Less than 24 hours after making her Coachella debut, the singer released her much-teased "Madwoman" music video starring Hudson Williams, Alysa Liu, Lola Tung, and Katseye's Megan Skiendiel, transporting back in time with tons of mod summer fashion.

Whereas Carpenter's "House Tour" brought us along on a lingerie-clad "Bling Ring"-style burglary, Laufey turns back the clock to 1960s suburbia. The women were styled by Lindsey Hartman (who, coincidentally, also dressed the dancers that performed alongside Carpenter at Coachella.) Her first pull for Laufey—a little white mini shift dress, featuring pailettes atop the bodice—mirrors the song's nostalgic sound, as do the thick headband, oversize earrings, lace-up go-go boots, and orange-colored glasses she accessorized it with.

Laufey time-travels to the '60s through mod fashion for her "Madwoman" music video. (Image credit: YouTube)

The rest of the girl gang got the mod fashion memo. Liu wears an orange-and-ivory shift with similar go-go boots from Kiki Stash's Vintage Collection. (Extra points for the striped, multi-color headband atop her halo hair.) Meanwhile, Tung channels '60s-era Palm Springs style in a cut-out, hot pink swimsuit, layered beneath a belted, mustard-yellow mini skirt; a matching shawl and super-size sunhat mark a major, diva-ish shift from her Summer I Turned Pretty character's girl-next-door charm. Last but not least, Skiendie pulls off a see-through mini made of black-and-white discs, peekaboo underwear, and stark white go-go boots.

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The quartet match each other's mod energy in the "Madwoman" video. (Image credit: YouTube)

They even coordinate their '60s-inspired choreography. (Image credit: YouTube)

The "Lover Girl" singer introduces her love interest, Heated Rivalry's Williams, within the first minute. He plays the part of '60s stud with ease, dressed in an $850 pair of polka-dotted Tom Ford shorts, chosen by his stylist, Anastasia Walker (the same creative behind his Golden Globes, Oscars, and Vanity Fair Oscar Party looks this year). As the music video goes on, we learned he's much more than just a heartthrob.

The five A-listers embody '60s stars, no problem. (Image credit: YouTube)

Two minutes in, the camera cuts to Laufey and Williams wearing a qipao-style metallic standing-collar dress and a pale pink suit, respectively. In the end, Laufey's look steals the show—and Williams's heart.

Laufey and Williams pose together half-way through the video. (Image credit: YouTube)

The "Madwoman" video takes a Don't Worry Darling-like turn around the three-minute mark, when Williams (dressed in a polka-dot suit from Tanner Fletcher's Happily Ever After bridal collection with Etsy) proposes to Laufey, looking every bit a bride in a bell-sleeve shift from Psycho Daisies Vintage, an L.A.-based secondhand boutique, plus statement headband, earrings, and bedazzled boots. Tung, Skiendiel, and Liu, on the other hand, switch into even more vibrant, '60s-worthy shades and shift dresses.

Williams fake-proposes to Laufey in a polka-dotted suit. (Image credit: YouTube)

Laufey's music videos have always been cinematically stylish. (I mean, have you seen her black-and-white babydoll dress for "Lover Girl" ?) "Madwoman" is the first song-turned-music video off her new album, A Matter of Time: The Final Hour—but if she's on a trajectory like Carpenter's, it won't be the last.