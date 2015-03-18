Girls Run the World in the New 'Game of Thrones' Trailer
Plus dragons.
By Chelsea Peng
TV has officiallyoutpaced George R.R. Martin's writing, so now, a Game of Thrones trailer isn't just a random montage of insignificant scenes that don't give anything away anymore—it's a BFD.
In this new teaser, Westeros prepares for all-out war as Daenerys and Stannis Baratheon both make power plays involving fire-breathing dragons and bearded dudes who don't think twice about stabbing other bearded dudes in the throat. Jon Sneeoowww is alive enough to make an appearance, as are Cersei and Margaery and a finger dripping blood and ARYA.
As Lorde Varys mansplains to Tyrion, "the seven kingdoms need someone strong—a ruler loved by millions with a powerful army and the right family name." Watch the preview below, then start placing your bets on who that could be.
You should also check out:
The New 'Game of Thrones' Season 5 Trailer Is Here!
Brienne of Tarth from 'Game of Thrones' Walked the Runway at Paris Fashion Week and It's the Best Thing Ever
This 'Game of Thrones'/"Blank Space" Mashup Is the Best Thing You'll See All Day
-
The Royal Family Could “Boycott” the BBC Over a New Documentary
The two-part film will reportedly cover the relationship between Prince Harry, Prince William and the media.
By Marie Claire Editors •
-
Prince Charles Could Decommission Kensington Palace and Rent It Out, Say Sources
It’s all part of his plan for a “slimmed down” monarchy.
By Marie Claire Editors •
-
Prince Harry’s Ex-Girlfriend Just Paid Meghan Markle a Subtle Compliment
Florence St. George, who dated Prince Harry in 2011, said the spotlight was “terrifying.”
By Marie Claire Editors •
-
Who Is Serena Pitt From 'The Bachelor' Franchise?
You'll remember her from Matt James's season—and now she's back looking for love in Paradise.
By Andrea Park •
-
'Euphoria' Season 2: Everything We Know So Far
Jacob Elordi called the new season "insane."
By Neha Prakash •
-
'Maid' Season 2: Everything We Know
The show could return with a new maid at its center.
By Quinci LeGardye •
-
The 'Squid Game' Cast: Your Guide
Get to know the players in this deadly game.
By Quinci LeGardye •
-
'Ginny & Georgia' Season 2: Everything We Know
Netflix owes us answers after that ending.
By Zoe Guy •
-
The 2021 Book Releases to Order Now and Thank Yourself Later
New titles from Jennifer Weiner, Akwaeke Emezi, Sally Rooney, and more.
By Rachel Epstein •
-
The 15 Best Audiobooks of 2021 (So Far)
Sit back, relax, and let someone else read you the biggest books of the year.
By Andrea Park •
-
Netflix's 'You' Season 3: Everything We Know
Here's who's joining the cast—and what's in store for Joe.
By Katherine J Igoe •