Rory and Emily Are Together Again in a New Photo from the 'Gilmore Girls' Revival Set

Aw, Richard 😓.

Alexis Bledel in a scene from Gilmore Girls
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Chelsea Peng

By

The tribe has spoken re: Melissa McCarthy, but you know who wasn't curiously shut out of the Gilmore Girls Netflix revival? Emily Gilmore, that's who.

In the grandmother/granddaughter reunion you've been waiting for, Kelly Bishop and Alexis Bledel pose together with Tanc Sade, who, before acting as the third wheel in this pic, played Logan's Australian friend Finn for two seasons.

All hail the Lady Grantham of Stars Hollow. 

Gilmore Girls

(Image credit: Giphy)

