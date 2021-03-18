Rory and Emily Are Together Again in a New Photo from the 'Gilmore Girls' Revival Set

The tribe has spoken re: Melissa McCarthy, but you know who wasn't curiously shut out of the Gilmore Girls Netflix revival? Emily Gilmore, that's who.

In the grandmother/granddaughter reunion you've been waiting for, Kelly Bishop and Alexis Bledel pose together with Tanc Sade, who, before acting as the third wheel in this pic, played Logan's Australian friend Finn for two seasons.

Quick snap w/ @alexisbledel #KellyBishop. Sorry it's so fuzzy. #gilmoregirls #rorygilmore #gg @GilmoreWords pic.twitter.com/fljbLZsDHyMarch 17, 2016 See more

All hail the Lady Grantham of Stars Hollow.

(Image credit: Giphy)

