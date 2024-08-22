Spoilers for the Love is Blind: UK finale ahead. Ollie Sutherland and Demi Santana Brown, one of the fan-favorite couples of the Netflix reality show Love is Blind: UK, share a lot of similarities. They're both Londoners with similar upbringing, they're both competitive and sporty, and they both tend to overthink things. These shared traits make them an adorable couple, but the latter also causes several bumps along their Love is Blind journey, as they make their way from the pods, to a tropical couple's retreat, to their shared apartment, to the altar. However, fans are hoping that the empathetic couple could make their relationship work, long after cameras stopped rolling. Read on to learn everything we know about Demi and Ollie's relationship post-filming, including all the Instagram clues on whether they're still together.

What happened between Demi and Ollie on 'Love is Blind: UK?'

Demi, a 30-year-old safeguarding and school attendance manager, finds her match early in the pods with fellow Londoner Ollie, a 33-year-old who works in software sales. The pair form a quick friendship due to their shared competitiveness and love of boxing, but Ollie also connects early on with dental nurse Catherine. Ollie does recognize that his connection with Demi is more emotional while his with Catherine is more sexual, and he and Catherine eventually hit a rough spot when he calls her choice of nightclubs "pretentious." Meanwhile, Demi shows that she's invested in Ollie by decorating his pod for his birthday. He and Catherine end things on the same day, and afterwards, Ollie says that his head is clear.

Demi and Ollie's relationship gets to a new emotional level when Demi reveals that she has endometriosis, and that it would be difficult to conceive a child naturally. Ollie assures her that it doesn't change anything, and in a confessional, he calls Demi his "future family." They have an emotional proposal, and they both seem pleased when they have their adorable in-person reveal. The pair start out their vacation in Corfu, Greece, on cloud nine, but they agree to take things slow physically at the start.

Ollie and Demi in their hotel bed in Corfu, Greece, in Love is Blind: UK. (Image credit: Courtesy of Netflix)

Before the couples' reunion party, Demi seems nervous about interacting with Catherine, and wonders if Catherine's more of Ollie's type than she is. During the party, Catherine pulls Ollie aside to clear up an issue; she's heard that he said that he broke things off with her, when she's the one who initiated the breakup. This is quickly squashed (cause it barely matters, to be honest), but then Catherine and Ollie keep talking and compliment each other's looks. Demi tries not to "overthink" the conversation, but when she asks him about it later in the evening, he awkwardly goes to chat with his pal Bobby instead of talking to her. She also points out in an interview that Ollie doesn't really show PDA to her, like the other couples do. When they get back to their hotel room, Ollie assures Demi that there's no need to worry about Catherine, but she's clearly still uncomfortable about it.

When they're alone in Corfu, Demi and Ollie look solid, and he reassures her that there's nothing wrong in her feeling awkward, even though there's no need. But in group settings, Demi's pal Jasmine and even Catherine notice that Demi is being quieter than usual. There's even a rough moment where Jasmine, trying to stand up for Demi, grills Ollie and questions how he really feels about her. As Jasmine keeps needling him to show Demi more reassurance, Ollie gets really upset, telling Demi, "I’m not in a position where I wanna have my relationship constantly under scrutiny.... I don't want to be here anymore. I'm done with it." Demi comforts him at first, but Ollie eventually storms off from the party.

Ollie speaks with Catherine (left) at a beach party, in Love is Blind: UK. (Image credit: Courtesy of Netflix)

The next morning is their last in Greece, and the couple agree that it's been a rough time for them, and that the getaway has put too much pressure on them. "I’ve loved this experiment because it’s brought me to you, but I’m wondering if now it’s becoming more of a hindrance than an assistance to us," Ollie says. Meanwhile, Demi replies, “Let’s just explore what we’ve got (in London), because we have come to a halt here.”

Back in London, in their shared apartment, Ollie and Demi get closer quickly as they appear to enjoy living together. Ollie gets along really well with Demi's friends, who can't believe that she's given up meat for her vegan fiancé. Ollie reveals that he struggles with severe ADHD, in a very vulnerable moment. Once again, things get tricky when they met up with the pod squad. Ollie points out that Sharlotte is gorgeous when he sees her for the first time, but he adds that he's focusing on the emotional connection he made with Demi in the pods. Plus, Ollie easily fits in with Demi's family when they all go bowling; he even makes sure to have a private chat with Demi's dad, where the elder gives them his approval.

Demi and Ollie share a vegan dinner with Demi's friends, in Love is Blind: UK. (Image credit: Courtesy of Netflix)

The couple spend their final date at the arcade, where they show off the competitive spirits they first connected over in the pods. Ollie sounds smitten with Demi when he says, “There’s never a dull moment. It’s always magic. It’s always fireworks." Demi also seems ready for the altar, saying, “Ollie just makes me happy, and our love has definitely grown deeper.”

Did Demi and Ollie get married on 'Love is Blind: UK'?

Demi and Ollie leave things on good terms when they split to spend the final days before the wedding alone. They both say that they have mixed feelings about being apart, but Demi ensures that it's going to be okay. However, there's a shift in the couple's vibe once they arrive to the wedding venue. Ahead of the wedding, Demi says that she and Ollie pretty much didn't talk before the big day. "The lack of contact in the time apart made me very anxious," she says in an interview. "I really had time to reflect, I wanted to let him process as well, but it was hard for me. My head and my heart are not aligned.”

Meanwhile, Ollie admits that he's overthinking and full of nerves, but he also says, "You can't be nervous about something that doesn't mean something to you." His pod bestie Aaron tells Ollie he can't overthink too much, because he'll drive himself crazy. (Side note: It's so cute when the pod guys attend each other's weddings! Yay friendship.) Demi and Ollie both share emotional moments with their parents, but Demi admits that she isn't set in her decision yet.

Demi and Ollie at the altar (with an officiant, center), in Love is Blind: UK. (Image credit: Courtesy of Netflix)

After the walk down the aisle and the emotional speeches (and an annoying episode cliffhanger), Demi answers first, and she says, "I love you.... But I do not." Ollie is incredulous (and has the most memorable, but Aaron's shocked face is also a lot) as he asks, "Why?"

“Because I’ve learned to love myself in a whole different light during this journey,” Demi replies. “I know what I want from a husband, and I don’t think we’re quite there, obviously. But it’s not, ‘I do not. I’m gonna walk away from you forever.’ It’s an ‘I do not, for now.’ Because honestly, the time we’ve spent, I feel like you’ve seen me, and I love you for that.”

Though their time on Love is Blind: UK didn't end in a marriage, Demi and Ollie do have a hopeful conclusion. They share a hug before Demi walks back up the aisle alone, and Ollie addresses the attendees and says they're "grateful" to them for coming. Demi does cry a bit once she leaves the building, but her dad comes out to comfort her. Ollie's also very understanding, saying, "I don't think anyone can really look down on somebody for not being 100% certain they wanna marry someone they've known for weeks."

He later adds, "It’s sad, and I’m emotional, and it has been one hell of a journey, but I found true love with someone, so I’m happy... I can't be anything but happy, thankful, grateful, ane excited for what's next to come. This is not the end of Demi and Ollie, not by a long shot."

Meanwhile, Demi wraps up the season by saying, "I'm so grateful for everything that I experienced during this experiment. I'm not walking out of here with a husband, but do I think that we could have a future together? Yeah, just watch this space."

Are Demi and Ollie still together after 'Love is Blind: UK?'

Unfortunately, Demi and Ollie have not spilled any spoilers ahead of the Love is Blind: UK reunion. However, fans believe that the pair may have dropped some hints toward their friendship (or relationship??) on Instagram. In addition to following each other, the pair have commented on each other's posts about the show. In one screenshot shared on Reddit, Demi left Ollie an altar prediction, joking, "Personally I don't see you making it to the altar."

Also, according to Glamour UK, Demi and Ollie have both posted about similar vacations in the past year since Love is Blind: UK was filmed. They both shared pics from their travels to Jamaica; Demi shared hers in December 2023, while Ollie's made the grid in March 2024. They also both visited Dubai in pics shared in October 2023; they even posed on similar balconies. This may be wishful thinking, but signs are pointing towards a continued romance.

Now that the finale is out, Demi has even posted a reminder that we'll just have to be patient. On August 22, she shared a meme in her Instagram story where, in response to the question, "When someone asks for my relationship status," a woman answers, "well... well... next question... see ya," before running away from a press conference.

Demi added under the post, "Reunion 26th August @ 9pm [BST]. Stay tuned."