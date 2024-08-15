Netflix's hit reality TV show Love is Blind is back and better than ever (or, at least since season 4), and all the franchise needed was a location change. On August 7, 2024, Netflix premiered Love is Blind: UK, the latest international version of the dating series juggernaut based on finding love "sight unseen." The Love Is Blind: UK cast features 30 singles from across the U.K. looking to find love, and the show uses its location across the pond to its advantage, from the couples' gorgeous tropical getaway to the cool, industrial apartments where the pairs learn to live together. For fans wondering about the show's locations (and planning their Grecian vacations), read on to learn where Love is Blind: UK was filmed.

Where are the 'Love is Blind: UK' pods filmed?

Surprisingly, the Love is Blind: UK pods were not located in the U.K. Instead, the British contestants were flown out to Stockholm, Sweden, where they dated and (in some cases like Nicole and Benaiah) fell in love with each other on the typical pod set. As for the strange location, it turns out that the U.K. series utilized the set from another international version of the franchise: Love is Blind: Sweden, which premiered in January 2024.

Nicole sits in a pod, complete with a gold goblet, in Love is Blind: UK. (Image credit: Courtesy of Netflix)

No matter where the pods are physically located, the series aims to replicate the same experience for all of its iterations. “The pods could literally be in any country, in any city, in any place in the world,” creator Chris Coelen previously said in an interview with Netflix's Tudum. “The pods aren’t about place. The pods are about an experience.”

The Love is Blind: UK cast at the Grecian sky bar, from left: Bobby, Jasmine, Nicole, Benaiah, Ollie, Demi, Sabrina, and Steven, with hosts Emma and Matt Willis. (Image credit: Courtesy of Netflix)

What resort do they visit in 'Love is Blind: UK?'

For the couple's European post-pod honeymoons, Love is Blind: UK jetted the cast over to Corfu, Greece, a small island in the northern part of the country, close to its border with Albania. The gorgeous property featured is Angsana Corfu Resort & Spa, a five-star luxury destination that "combines authentic Greek hospitality with Asian influences throughout its elegant rooms, suites, and Mediterranean luxury villa homes with private pools," per the resort's website.

In addition to the mix of rooms, the hotel also sports a private beach, a 1000 square-meter infinity pool, a spa complete with a hair and beauty salon, and 10 different restaurants and bars at the resort. One of these eateries, the Vertigo Sky Bar, is where the six couples meet up with hosts Emma and Matt Willis in episode 6.

What is the wedding location for 'Love is Blind: UK?'

The inaugural season of Love is Blind: UK held its finale weddings at Wynyard Hall in Wynyard, Stockton-on-Tees, located in County Durham in England. According to the property's website, the historic venue currently operates as an all-inclusive wedding venue, which includes on-site accommodation and expert coordinators. It offers several venue types across the property, from grand halls and outdoor gardens to a modern Glass House and a Venetian 18th century marble chapel.