Spoilers for Love is Blind: UK episodes 1-9. Netflix's latest reality show Love is Blind: UK has one of the highest couple counts of the franchise, with six(!) couples preparing to head down the aisle in the August 21 finale. One of those couples, Bobby and Jasmine, shared a quick and easy connection in the pods that led them straight toward an engagement. However, once they entered the real world, a revelation from the past tested their relationship (and provided a genuine first for LIB). With fans wondering whether the couple said "I do" or "I don't," read on for everything we know about Jasmine and Bobby's relationship post-Love is Blind: UK.

What happened between Jasmine and Bobby on 'Love is Blind: UK?'

Jasmine, a 29-year-old mental health nurse from London, is one of the most discerning cast members to arrive on Love is Blind: UK (in absolutely the best way). In the pods, she quickly forms connections with two of the men: Bobby, a 33-year-old musician who works as a luxury shopping guide on cruise ships, and Sam, a 31-year-old product design manager. Though her dates with both men go well, Jasmine quickly begins to see through Sam, who tends to tell her and Nicole, his other connection, exactly what they want to hear. She decides to end things with Sam and focuses on Bobby, bonding with him on everything from their love of tequila to their relationships with their fathers. Bobby is also open and vulnerable when he shares the impact that the death of his cousins had on him.

By episode 2, Jasmine and Bobby were officially engaged, with the latter even rapping his proposal. (We don't see it in the show, but according to Jasmine's Instagram Q&A, she also wrote a rap for Bobby, so they fully matched each other's freak.) The pair continued their love fest as they met in person, both liking what they saw, and they went on to enjoy a blissful getaway in Corfu, Greece.

If anything, their vacation drama came from their involvement in other relations. Jasmine defended her pod bestie Demi during an argument with Demi's fiancé Ollie, in a way that has been polarizing among some fans. However, she and Bobby were still on cloud nine as they returned to London to re-enter the real world.

The first shake-up in the romance came once they moved into their apartments in Camden and re-gained access to the internet. Earlier in a pod confessional, Jasmine had mentioned that she'd dealt with lying and cheating in previous relationships, and she was fully aware of her tendency to get jealous. In addition to being concerned that Ollie could spend too much time on his phone, she also did something that arguably every Love is Blind cast member should do as soon as they get their phones back: She googled Bobby. She found a music video, from the rapper's 2020 track "Body Of A Dancer" featuring Flash Baker. Before you ask, yes, the video's still up. Feel free to take a look, below.

We're shocked that this is the first instance of the Love is Blind franchise recruiting a rapper! (No, Cameron from season 1 doesn't count until he releases some tracks.) Bobby's even on Spotify.

Although, Jasmine's concern wasn't the video's existence, but its depiction of Bobby getting cozy with a female dancer. Bobby explains that the incident was a couple of years ago and that he wanted to build a strong sense of trust in their relationship. He both accepted that this would take time and reassured Jasmine he was devoted to her, in a quite sweet moment.

The only other dramatic moment (as of episode 9) came when Bobby met Jasmine's mother, Marisa. This is one of the more contentious parent meetings of the show, as Marisa grilled Bobby about his background, lack of a university degree, and financials, and just expressed general skepticism about his and Jasmine's future together. Jasmine sticks up for Bobby and establishes a boundary that some parts of their relationship will remain private, which Marisa doesn't like. She wants her daughter to tell her everything first and reveals she used to go through Jasmine's phone and block all the male contacts(?). (This seems like a conversation beyond the LIB scope, but hopefully, the pair discussed boundaries more post-filming.

On their final date, having drinks on the London Eye, Jasmine and Bobby discuss their certainty in each other, in a way that seems like they're just practicing their vows for the wedding day. Bobby promises to be the "best man for her" to make her "the happiest person in the world," while Jasmine tells him that their love feels "eternal" before breaking into tears. As they look out over the sunset, Bobby and Jasmine end episode 9 as one of the strongest couples of the season.

Are Jasmine and Bobby still together after 'Love is Blind: UK?'

In Love is Blind fashion, we'll have to wait for the finale to learn about Bobby and Jasmine's relationship status, as the stars are not giving any spoilers on social media. The finale teaser doesn't offer any hint of discord; we see Jasmine saying she's nervous and getting emotional, but that seems to be a common reaction in the moments before walking down the aisle.

However, the pair seem to be at least on good terms. Though they don't follow each other on Instagram, Jasmine did reflect on her LIBUK experience in an Instagram Stories Q&A pinned to her profile. When asked whether she's "happy with how everything went" on the series, Jasmine wrote, "Very happy! No regrets."