The flagship version of Love is Blind may be on pause as fans wait for season 7, but Love is Blind: UK has arrived to fill our insatiable need for romantic voyeurism and chaotic drama. Hosted by Emma and Matt Willis, the U.K. variant of Netflix's global reality show franchise has debuted with a must-watch season that reaches the heights of the U.S.'s early Love is Blind seasons when the cast members were more genuine about finding love. (U.S. defenders, might we remind you of Trevor?) The mess and butterflies come in equal measure this season. There are multiple couples to root for and a love-to-hate villain that exhibits several red flags. Suffice it to say, there's something for everyone.

Now that viewers are tuning in, many fans are curious when they can expect the episodes to drop. Read on for everything you need to know about when Love is Blind: UK is released, including when this season's finale and reunion will be available to watch in the U.S.

Hosts Matt and Emma Willis address the cast in Love is Blind: UK season 1. (Image credit: Tom Dymond/Netflix)

What is the 'Love is Blind: UK' release schedule?

The 11-episode inaugural season of Love is Blind: UK follows the same release structure as its predecessor stateside, with batches of episodes dropping weekly. The series premiere debuted on the streaming giant on August 7, several more episodes arrived on August 14, and the season 1 finale is set to hit streaming on the platform on August 21.

See the full Love is Blind: UK release schedule below.

Episodes 1-4: Wednesday, August 7, 2024

Episodes 5-9: Wednesday, August 14, 2024

Episodes 10-11: Wednesday, August 21, 2024

Sam proposes to Nicole during their (short-lived) time together in-person on Love Is Blind: UK season 1. (Image credit: Netflix)

What time is 'Love is Blind: UK' released?

Despite being based across the pond, Love is Blind: UK releases on Netflix at the same time as the rest of the streamer's offerings. New episodes hit the platform at 3 a.m. ET./12 a.m. PT Brits don't get the episode until 8 a.m. local time.

Of course, this only counts for the season's standard 11 episodes. As for the reunion...

When will the 'Love is Blind: UK' reunion air?

Netflix has confirmed that the Love is Blind: UK reunion will be released on Monday, August 26, 2024, at 9 p.m. BST. This means the special episode will come out during primetime for British viewers, but much earlier for American fans, who can expect the reunion to drop at 4 p.m. ET/1 p.m. PT.

From left" Love Is Blind: UK couples Bobby and Jasmine, Nicole and Benaiah, and Ollie and Demi attend the "honeymoon" vacation in Corfu, Greece. (Image credit: Courtesy of Netflix)

Who will attend the 'Love is Blind: UK' reunion?

We'll have to wait until the August 21 finale to learn which couples made it past the altar. However, we can guess which cast members may return for the highly-anticipated reunion: Bobby and Jasmine, Freddie and Catherine, Ollie and Demi, Steven and Sabrina, Tom and Maria, and Benaiah and Nicole all seem likely. It's currently unknown whether Sam, the third member of the season's most infamous love triangle, will also attend the reunion.