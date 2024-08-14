When Is 'Love Is Blind: UK' Coming Out? What To Know About the Finale and Reunion's Release Dates
We double-checked the upcoming release dates and those pesky time zones.
The flagship version of Love is Blind may be on pause as fans wait for season 7, but Love is Blind: UK has arrived to fill our insatiable need for romantic voyeurism and chaotic drama. Hosted by Emma and Matt Willis, the U.K. variant of Netflix's global reality show franchise has debuted with a must-watch season that reaches the heights of the U.S.'s early Love is Blind seasons when the cast members were more genuine about finding love. (U.S. defenders, might we remind you of Trevor?) The mess and butterflies come in equal measure this season. There are multiple couples to root for and a love-to-hate villain that exhibits several red flags. Suffice it to say, there's something for everyone.
Now that viewers are tuning in, many fans are curious when they can expect the episodes to drop. Read on for everything you need to know about when Love is Blind: UK is released, including when this season's finale and reunion will be available to watch in the U.S.
What is the 'Love is Blind: UK' release schedule?
The 11-episode inaugural season of Love is Blind: UK follows the same release structure as its predecessor stateside, with batches of episodes dropping weekly. The series premiere debuted on the streaming giant on August 7, several more episodes arrived on August 14, and the season 1 finale is set to hit streaming on the platform on August 21.
See the full Love is Blind: UK release schedule below.
- Episodes 1-4: Wednesday, August 7, 2024
- Episodes 5-9: Wednesday, August 14, 2024
- Episodes 10-11: Wednesday, August 21, 2024
What time is 'Love is Blind: UK' released?
Despite being based across the pond, Love is Blind: UK releases on Netflix at the same time as the rest of the streamer's offerings. New episodes hit the platform at 3 a.m. ET./12 a.m. PT Brits don't get the episode until 8 a.m. local time.
Of course, this only counts for the season's standard 11 episodes. As for the reunion...
When will the 'Love is Blind: UK' reunion air?
Netflix has confirmed that the Love is Blind: UK reunion will be released on Monday, August 26, 2024, at 9 p.m. BST. This means the special episode will come out during primetime for British viewers, but much earlier for American fans, who can expect the reunion to drop at 4 p.m. ET/1 p.m. PT.
Who will attend the 'Love is Blind: UK' reunion?
We'll have to wait until the August 21 finale to learn which couples made it past the altar. However, we can guess which cast members may return for the highly-anticipated reunion: Bobby and Jasmine, Freddie and Catherine, Ollie and Demi, Steven and Sabrina, Tom and Maria, and Benaiah and Nicole all seem likely. It's currently unknown whether Sam, the third member of the season's most infamous love triangle, will also attend the reunion.
Quinci is a Contributing Culture Editor who writes pieces and helps to strategize editorial content across TV, movies, music, theater, and pop culture. She contributes interviews with talent, as well as SEO content, features, and trend stories. She fell in love with storytelling at a young age, and eventually discovered her love for cultural criticism and amplifying awareness for underrepresented storytellers across the arts. She previously served as a weekend editor for Harper’s Bazaar, where she covered breaking news and live events for the brand’s website, and helped run the brand’s social media platforms, including Instagram, Facebook, and Twitter. Her freelance writing has also appeared in outlets including HuffPost, The A.V. Club, Elle, Vulture, Salon, Teen Vogue, and others. Quinci earned her degree in English and Psychology from The University of New Mexico. She was a 2021 Eugene O’Neill Critics Institute fellow, and she is a member of the Television Critics Association. She is currently based in her hometown of Los Angeles. When she isn't writing or checking Twitter way too often, you can find her studying Korean while watching the latest K-drama, recommending her favorite shows and films to family and friends, or giving a concert performance while sitting in L.A. traffic.
