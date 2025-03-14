The Netflix reality TV universe is truly on a roll, with its new chaotic series Temptation Island arriving to keep the dating discourse going immediately after the latest season of Love Is Blind. For anyone who somehow missed the "Montoya, Por Favor" memes, Netflix's Temptation Island is the rebooted U.S. version of the storied franchise, in which four long-term couples on the brink of breaking up are brought to a tropical island and face the ultimate test of temptation. Each couple is split up to spend three weeks in separate villas, where a dozen hot singles of the opposite gender are waiting to try and steal them away.

One of Temptation Island's couples, 29-year-old pilates instructor Shanté Glover and 26-year-old medical salesman Brion Whitley, have quickly become the most controversial couple of the season. After facing infidelity issues and differing sexual libidos, the pair made a jaw-dropping decision at the final bonfire, sparking a debate on how much men can get away with. Now that all 10 episodes are available to stream, read on to learn more about Shanté and Brion's time on Temptation Island, including any clues of whether they're still together today.

What happened between Shanté and Brion on 'Temptation Island?'

Atlanta-based couple Shanté and Brion dated for over a year when they arrived on Temptation Island. When describing their meet-cute in the premiere, Brion says they were introduced when Shanté asked for financial advice at their church...and they had sex together that night. That TMI reveal indicates the extent to which sex and infidelity are the pair's biggest issues (which they chose to handle by going on a show called Temptation Island).

Brion's an admitted "flirty boy." He also reveals that he left Shanté for another woman early in their relationship before realizing "the grass isn't greener on the other side" and getting back together with Shanté. However, he now wants to take their relationship seriously...but he also wants Shanté to work on being more sexually forward with him.

On Shanté's side, she wants to see if he can have platonic friendships with women. She also sheds some tears when Brion discusses possibly moving in together after the island. She describes "putting that test forward" as "a little scary," but adds, "I'm hopeful for what's to come."

Brion and Shanté (right) with the other Temptation Island couples and host Mark L. Walberg (left). (Image credit: Courtesy of Netflix)

As you can expect, Shanté and Brion handle the parade of beautiful bodies in front of them very differently. Shanté does try to put herself out there, but still, the only incriminating clip she has at the first bonfire—when the couples can watch back footage of what each other is up to in their separate villas—is dancing with Princeton grad Hashim. In response to seeing her be more outgoing, Brion talks about how he wants her to have her own life separate from him.

Meanwhile, Shanté sees shots of Brion having chocolate syrup licked off his neck, and of him discussing how he loves a good threesome but can't have that with Shanté. When Mia asks Brion in the clip whether he thinks he can have the best of both worlds, the emotional and the sexual, with another woman, it mirrors doubts that Brion expresses to host Mark L. Walberg at the bonfire. In response to Brion's playback footage, Shanté says he's the one who "brought her" to the island, and he's not "starting off with a great job" of proving he can stay platonic with women for her sake.

Stay In The Know Get exclusive access to fashion and beauty trends, hot-off-the-press celebrity news, and more. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Mia (right) licks chocolate syrup off Brion's (left) neck. (Image credit: Courtesy of Netflix)

Though Brion doesn't hit it off with any of the singles on a romantic level, like some of the other boyfriends (*cough* Tyler and Kay *cough*), he is eventually tempted. In episode 4, there's a tricky moment where he and Alex briefly go into his bathroom together and close the door; they don't seem to do anything, but it gets close. (Shanté appears to be literally reading the Bible while this is happening.) But then, in episode 5, he finally gets that threesome he won't shut up about. He, Alex, and Courtney end up in his shower, and even if he didn't admit it the next day, the "[rhythmic wet slapping]," as described in the subtitles, explains it all.

The morning after, Brion says in a confessional, "I didn’t...wake up with any regret. I’m still respecting Shanté at the end of the day. I think women respect honesty and being true to yourself, and I think a lot of women would rather, you know, have someone just be real and talk to them, and if they're gonna step out or whatever, let 'em know." He then adds, "Now I’m like, 'How do we get Angel and Amiah in the shower?'"

Back in the girlfriends' villa, Shanté had a rougher night, thanks to the addition of the Temptation Haven. In a bit of psychological torture that would be impressive if not horrifying, each villa was given a tent that, if entered, would set off an unmissable alarm on the other side of the island. Brion wasn't the one to set it off (it was Tyler and Kay, then later Grant and Natalie), but Shanté still seemingly spent all night sobbing at the fear that it was Brion. That may be part of the reason why she was eventually able to stay dry-eyed at the bonfire where she saw the threesome footage (yes, including the slapping). Shanté points out that the lack of regret is "sad, hurtful, [and] disrespectful," but it's telling when she says, "I genuinely don't think that in the real world he would've ever did this to me."

Shanté (left) with Tayler (right) at the girlfriends' villa. (Image credit: Courtesy of Netflix)

Before the episode 6 bonfire, Brion had a revealing conversation while discussing the threesome with Courtney. When asked whether Shanté would forgive him, Brion responded with a solid, "Yeah," and claimed it would "better their relationship at the end of the day." His clip at the bonfire shows Shanté crying on tent night (which also happened to be the night of the threesome). Brion owns up to the threesome, and argues that it needed to happen and that now he "don't gotta hold that over Shanté's head." He continues, "So it's gonna suck, and she's gonna go through it, but I feel like this pain that she's feeling now, it's only for a moment, and I feel as though I can give her a lifetime of happiness...I feel like I can go up to her and apologize, and she's probably still gonna stay. That's a great woman right there."

It seems nothing will top the threesome—however, there are still three more episodes before the final bonfire. In episode 7, each couple gets to send 30-second video messages to each other. Brion says in his note that "the boundary that [he] crossed is not what [he] needed" in life, and he's ready to treat Shanté better. (Notice how there's no concrete apology in there!) In her video, Shanté cries a bit and explains that both his actions and lack of regret "genuinely crushed" her, while wondering whether he was "really considering how [she] was gonna feel at the end of it." After watching her message, Brion says he feels "humbled" and starts crying for the first time on the island.

The men at a bonfire, from left: (L to R) Brion, Grant, Lino, and Tyler. (Image credit: Courtesy of Netflix)

After Shanté's message finally seems to shake Brion a bit, influencer Amiah briefly knocks him on his ass. Until now, Amiah has had the most friend-like vibe with him, and he had asked her on the next date. However, in episode 7, they'd had an argument, where Amiah felt uncomfortable about Brion wanting to talk to her about his love of rough sex, and he called her "fucking weird" for asserting a boundary. Right after he looks at Shanté's message, Amiah calls him out for "picking and choosing when he wants to be single" and turns down the date.

The producers make Brion have a sad shave-ice date alone. At a subsequent bonfire, he sees a clip of Shanté looking utterly done with him, and that seems to be when he decides to act like he is in a committed relationship.

We also learn a bit more about Brion's background at the episode 8 bonfire, as it's revealed that he dealt with abuse in the foster system. Walberg points out that he had "no model" to show him how to respect or support someone growing up. It's a big moment to have the mirror held up to you, and the idea that Brion could have a therapy journey after the island is a step forward—but I can't help remembering how all this happened at Shanté's expense on the biggest streaming platform in the world. Still, to give him the benefit of the doubt, he asks Amiah on the final date, which is solely friendship vibes. Also, on the morning of the final bonfire, Brion finally says he regrets hurting Shanté for his own self-growth. (Good!) Meanwhile, Shanté says she hasn't made a final decision.

Brion and Shanté at the final bonfire. (Image credit: Courtesy of Netflix)

Did Shanté and Brion leave 'Temptation Island' together?

Shanté and Brion are the first couple to reunite at the final bonfire, and they immediately hug as Brion sheds a quick tear. Both of them get the chance to speak uninterrupted at first. Shanté reiterates that he was disrespectful and none of his actions reflected the man she deserves. Brion responds by apologizing and crying, saying he had been a surface-level boyfriend and isn't worthy of her but he can be. Shanté asks if he's crossed any other boundaries beyond the threesome, and he says no (which is only technically the truth). He promises to start dealing with his emotional issues. Shanté admits that she always puts others before herself, and claims she's starting to put herself first.

Then the big question comes. Brion wants to leave the island with Shanté, but when it's her turn to answer, she asks for a second and walks into the shadows to cry. She tells a producer, "I want him to grow, I do, but I don't know what to do anymore." Upon coming back, Shanté initially says she wants to know the better him "down the road," but "right now, [she] has to choose [herself]." However, the conversation doesn't end then. Shanté points out that Brion has reached the emotional place she wanted, and when asked again, she agrees to leave the island with him.

"I am giving him grace in this," Shanté says in a confessional. "It's not gonna be an easy road for him. That's for sure. But I believe in our love. I believe that we can make this something special, and I am happy with my decision."

Brion and Shanté. (Image credit: Tyler Golden/Netflix)

Are Shanté and Brion still together after 'Temptation Island'?

As of March 14, two days after Temptation Island premiered on March 12, neither Brion nor Shanté have publicly commented on their relationship status. All we have are the typical social media clues to sift through, and while the pair do follow each other on Instagram, neither of them is giving couple vibes on their respective pages. When you compare that to Alexa and Lino—the other original pair who left Temptation Island together and still have a ton of couple pics up—Brion and Shanté seem a bit shakier.

However, in addition to his main page (where he's restricted comments), Brion also has a second Instagram account, focused on his financial planning work. Shanté is one of just 45 people following this page, and all of its pics were posted in July 2024. Depending on when the series was filmed, this could show that the pair were at least on good terms for a while after.