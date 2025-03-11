Netflix's reality TV show Love Is Blind celebrated its fifth year of miscommunication, controversial red flags, and the occasional meant-to-be couple. The ultimate guilty-pleasure show completed its Minneapolis-based eighth season on March 9, 2025, concluding a season that ended up as a bit of a dud, with offscreen social-media drama overshadowing the one Christmas-loving couple, Taylor and Daniel, who ended the season as newlyweds.

In what is becoming a tradition for the show, Love Is Blind concluded one season by teasing the next (despite facing a handful of mounting lawsuits). Below, we're keeping track of everything we learn about Love Is Blind season 9.

Has 'Love Is Blind' been renewed for season 9?

Love Is Blind isn't going anywhere. In January 2025, Netflix announced that its reality juggernaut had been renewed for seasons 9 and 10. The news broke a month before season 8's airing and the fifth anniversary of the series's premiere in 2020 (which now feels like lifetimes ago).

Hosts Nick and Vanessa Lachey. (Image credit: Greg Gayne/Netflix)

When will 'Love Is Blind' season 9 come out?

Netflix has yet to announce when Love Is Blind season 9 will arrive, but the dating series has an established release schedule. The original U.S. franchise typically airs one season in February or March each year, followed by another in September or October. (Not to mention Perfect Match each summer. And the many international versions like Love Is Blind: Sweden, which begins its second season four days after the season 8 finale.) We'd guess we'll get a confirmed season 9 release date around the end of summer and it'll return to streaming sometime in fall 2025.

Taylor Haag and Daniel Hastings at the altar, in the Love Is Blind season 8 finale. (Image credit: Courtesy of Netflix)

Where will 'Love Is Blind' season 9 be set?

Love Is Blind is headed to the Rocky Mountains. During the season 8 finale, hosts Nick and Vanessa Lachey revealed that LIB season 9 will be set in Denver, Colorado. The show enlisted two NFL players to signify the pass-off between seasons, with Minnesota Vikings player Josh Metellus virtually passing a ball to the Denver Broncos player Alex Singleton.

For those who have been keeping track of the show's production, Denver was one of the cities mentioned in the same LIB casting call as Washington, D.C. (the eventual seventh season) and Minneapolis/St. Paul (season 8). In March 2024, Axios Denver reported that several golden goblets were sighted in a popular local eatery. With this report in mind, the new season will likely arrive around a year and a half after filming.

For fans interested in seeing where Love Is Blind may go next, several additional casting notices have gone out. There have been calls for Atlanta, Georgia (apparently getting a round two after being featured in season 1); Columbus, Ohio; Miami, Florida; and the New England area on multiple occasions . Notices for Tampa, Florida; Detroit, Michigan; and Nashville, Tennessee have also gone out. We'll have to see which secures season 10—but for now, reality fans can at least anticipate Denver's season 9 soon.