We at MC are serious about true crime. There's a certain thrill in turning to the latest and greatest true crime books , podcasts, and TV shows, to analyze how filmmakers chose to tell these jaw-dropping stories. Thankfully, there are plenty of new titles slated for release in 2024 to fill the gaping hole in our watchlists left by 2023's best true-crime documentaries and series. Prepare your streamer accounts and put on your detective hats: These are the best new true crime documentaries and series to catch in 2024.

'Bitconned'

Self-described scammer Ray Trapani lays out the history of his million-dollar crypto scam. (Image credit: Netflix)

Premieres: Streaming now on Netflix

In the early days of the crypto boom, three guys from South Florida founded the company Centra Tech with nothing but Photoshop skills and dreams of a lavish lifestyle. This documentary covers the rise and fall of the three scammers, who raised millions of fundraising dollars before they were outed by a New York Times investigation.

'The Curious Case of Natalia Grace: Natalia Speaks'

Natalia Grace shares her side of events in this docuseries about her sensational adoption case. (Image credit: ID)

Premieres: Streaming now on Max

Last year, Investigation Discovery released an in-depth docuseries on Natalia Grace, a Ukrainian girl adopted and then abandoned by an Indiana couple after they alleged she was actually a grown woman. This latest follow-up gives Natalia a chance to give her side of the story. While it's captivating to see the subject push back on the claims of her adoptive family, viewers shouldn't expect to walk away from the series with all the answers.

'The Prison Confessions of Gypsy Rose Blanchard'

On the eve of her parole hearing, Gypsy Rose Blanchard recounts her horrific childhood and life behind bars. (Image credit: COURTESY OF THE BLANCHARD FAMILY/LIFETIME)

Premieres: Out now on Lifetime

Even non true-crime buffs know the story of Gypsy Rose Blanchard, who suffered years of emotional and physical abuse from her mother, Clauddine “Dee Dee” Blanchard, and who was eventually sentenced for her role in Dee Dee's murder. For this docuseries filmed in the lead-up to her early release from prison, Gypsy Rose shares details of her life in her own words.

'Daughters of the Cult'

Anna and Celia LeBaron recall their childhood, living in a fundamentalist cult led by their father, Ervil LeBaron. (Image credit: ABC News)

Premieres: Streaming now on Hulu

This new cult documentary traces the story of Mormon polygamist cult Ervil LeBaron (known as the "Mormon Manson" due to his control over his followers). Several former members of the cult, including Ervil's daughters, recount their strange upbringing, as well as their father's penchant for blood atonement and ordering hits on his opponents.

'American Nightmare'

Denise Huskins recalls her disturbing kidnapping—and its surprising aftermath—in Netflix's first true-crime hit of the year. (Image credit: Netflix)

Premieres: Streaming now on Netflix

In 2015, Denise Huskins was accused of faking her own kidnapping, with both law enforcement and the media referring to her alleged hoax as the "Gone Girl case." This three-part docuseries tells the true story of Huskins' traumatizing ordeal, and how the case was more a story of police misconduct than a ripped-from-fiction hoax.

'Griselda'

Sofía Vergara transforms into Griselda Blanco, the '70s crime boss known as the "Black Widow." (Image credit: Courtesy of Netflix)

Premieres: Streaming now on Netflix

This fictionalized series from the team behind Narcos tells the real story of Griselda Blanco (played by Sofía Vergara), the "Godmother of Cocaine" who ruled the Miami drug scene in the late 1970s and 1980s. The six-episode show starts with Blanco's arrival in the U.S., as a single mom hoping to support her three sons, and ends with the brutal killer facing the consequences of her decades of crime.

'Crime Nation'

The CW's new true crime series will bring on “crime enthusiasts, social media sleuths, and digital detectives” to discuss famous cases. (Image credit: The CW)

Premieres: TBD

The CW will premiere its first-ever true crime show this year, a 10-part series that will dive into a variety of high-profile investigations from the past few years, and "explore the relationship between the public narrative and official investigations for each case.” Some of the cases on the list so far include the Delphi murders, the Lori Vallow Daybell case, and the Gilgo Beach murders.

'The Jinx' season 2

Robert Durst, shown here during filming of 'The Jinx' in 2015, died of natural causes in state prison in early 2022. (Image credit: Netflix)

Premieres: TBD

HBO is set to produce a sequel to its hit 2015 docuseries, which investigated the crimes of Robert Durst and ended with his shocking hot mic confession. In the eight years since, the team behind the series have discovered "more hidden material" as well as Durst’s prison calls and new interviews, Variety reports.

'Black Box Diaries'

Shiori Itō's landmark sexual assault case pushed forward the #MeToo movement in Japan. (Image credit: BEHROUZ MEHRI/AFP VIA GETTY IMAGES)

Premieres: TBD

In this acclaimed doc from Sundance, journalist Shiori Itō explores her quest for justice in the wake of her own sexual assault, at the hands of a high-powered media figure with ties to Japan's prime minister. The powerful doc dives into Japan's archaic laws around sexual violence and how political and cultural systems work to keep victims silent, while also showing Itō's day-to-day ordeals as a survivor facing intense scrutiny.