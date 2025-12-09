Netflix's global strength competition Physical: Asia may have aired its season finale last month, but the international celebration of sportsmanship isn't over yet. The Physical: 100 spinoff brought together eight teams of elite athletes from different countries, resulting in the November 18 finale face-off between Team Korea and Team Mongolia. In the weeks since, reality fans have kept the hype going for the fan-favorite Mongolia team, following the cast on social media and cheering on the members as they return to competing in their respective sports.

Thankfully, the team behind the Korean reality series has heard global fans's call for more of Team Mongolia. On December 3, Netflix Korea announced that the Physical: Asia team would head to Mongolia's capital, Ulaanbaatar, for a travel spinoff, making good on the team's promise to show their former rivals around the country. Below, read on for everything to know about Physical: Welcome to Mongolia.

Team Korea and Team Mongolia gather for a meal before the final round of Physical: Asia. (Image credit: CASA DE FOTO /Netflix)

When does 'Physical: Welcome to Mongolia' come out?

Netflix has confirmed that the four-part series Physical: Welcome to Mongolia will land on the platform later this month, with two episodes premiering on December 24, 2025, followed by the final two on December 31, 2025.

Though the streamer has not confirmed whether the special episodes will be available worldwide, the spinoff will likely follow Physical: Asia's lead and stream globally.

Teams Korea and Mongolia, from left: Kim Dong-hyun, Enkh-Orgil Baatarkhuu, Choi Seung-yeon, Khandsuren Gantogtokh, Jang Eun-sil, Adiyasuren Amarsaikhan, Amotti, Lkhagva-Ochir Erdene-Ochir, Yun Sung-bin, Orkhonbayar Bayarsaikhan, Kim Min-jae, and Dulguun Enkhbat. (Image credit: CASA DE FOTO /Netflix)

Which cast members will return for 'Physical: Welcome to Mongolia?'

Based on Netflix's Instagram teaser, the main cast of Physical: Welcome to Mongolia will be Team Korea captain Kim Dong-hyun, Physical: 100 season 2 winner Amotti, Team Mongolia captain Orkhonbayar Bayarsaikhan, and standout acrobat Lkhagva-Ochir Erdene-Ochir.

It's expected that most of Team Mongolia—including judo athlete Adiyasuren Amarsaikhan, basketball player Dulguun Enkhbat, and volleyball player Khandsuren Gantogtokh—will also appear. It's unknown whether MMA fighter Enkh-Orgil Baatarkhuu will be able to appear; during filming, he was away in Thailand becoming the ONE Banterweight MMA World Champion.

It also seems that a fan-favorite Physical: Asia star made the trek from Australia to Mongolia for filming to serve as the surprise guest mentioned in the teaser. In photos from the Physical: Welcome to Mongolia cast's meeting with the country's prime minister, Team Australia strongman Eddie Williams is also in attendance.

Members of Team Korea and Team Mongolia check out the food in the Physical: Asia finale. (Image credit: CASA DE FOTO /Netflix)

What will 'Physical: Welcome to Mongolia' be about?

According to The Chosun Daily, Physical: Welcome to Mongolia will chronicle a tour of the country organized by Bayarsaikhan, to show Dong-hyun and Amotti his "hometown Mongolia." The show promises "an authentic Mongolian-style journey, featuring not the typical scenes often seen in Mongolian content, but the actual places locals visit for leisure and popular eateries they frequent," per the outlet.

In addition to traditional highlights, including a visit to the Mongolian grasslands, archery, and horseback riding, Team Mongolia will reportedly organize personal activities. The outlet mentions a look at "Orkhonbayar’s exclusive training methods," and a "homemade Mongolian family meal" prepared by Ochir.