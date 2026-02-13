Five years after its debut, Single's Inferno has reached new heights. Netflix's longest-running Korean reality show returned with its largest cast ever in season 5, who immediately won over fans with their captivating personalities and divisive moves in the dating competition. By the February 10 finale, the can't-miss season had logged the most views of the run so far, landing at No. 2 on Netflix's non-English shows chart.

To celebrate its success, Netflix is gifting fans a new batch of episodes. The day after the finale, the streaming giant announced the first-ever Single's Inferno Reunion, which brings back the viral cast months after filming ended. Read on for everything to know about Single's Inferno Reunion, including the exact date and time it lands on streaming.

When does 'Single's Inferno Reunion' come out?

Per Netflix, Single's Inferno Reunion will arrive on the platform on Valentine's Day, February 14, 2026. The new episodes are expected to drop at the show's typical time, at 12 a.m. PT/3 a.m. ET/5 p.m. KST.

The Single's Inferno cast gathers in the season 5 finale. (Image credit: Netflix)

How many episodes will 'Single's Inferno Reunion' have?

Fans who plan to binge the Single's Inferno Reunion this weekend may need to rearrange their plans. According to the show's production arm, Shijak Company, the reunion will consist of six episodes, all dropping at once on February 14.

The episode lengths are currently unknown, but K-drama and K-variety fans know that Korea loves their hour-plus episodes. And based on the trailer, there may be a lot of footage to go through.

A post shared by 시작컴퍼니 (@shijak.company) A photo posted by on

Which cast members will return for 'Single's Inferno Reunion?'

Based on the trailer and preview photos, the entire season 5 cast will return for the reunion, including finale couples Park Hee-sun and Lim Su-been, Kim Jae-jin and Lee Joo-young, Kim Go-eun and Woo Sung-min, Mina Sue Choi and Samuel Lee, and Kim Min-gee and Song Seung-il. Rounding out the reunion cast are Ham Ye-jin, Lee Ha-eun, Youn Hyun-jae, Shin Hyeon-woo, and Jo I-geon.

Kim Min-gee and Mina Sue Choi have a serious talk on Inferno. (Image credit: Netflix)

What will 'Single's Inferno Reunion' be about?

The trailer for Single's Inferno Reunion teases a multi-day affair where the cast can hash out lingering questions and bring the spirit of Inferno to winter in Korea. First off, groups of contestants gather at Netflix's Korea office to react to season 5, including a seemingly emotional conversation between Min-gee and Mina Sue. Then the group heads to a winter MT, where they hang out and play games as sparks seem to fly between some of the couples.

Stay In The Know Get exclusive access to fashion and beauty trends, hot-off-the-press celebrity news, and more. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Most importantly, the reunion is expected to give the official word on whether any of the season 5 couples stayed together past filming. The question of Single's Inferno's real-life couples—known as "hyunkers" in Korean dating-show slang—has apparently been on the producers's minds. According to The Korea Herald, producer Kim Jae-won responded to fan criticism about the shortage of "hyunkers" over the series' run. (Of the first four seasons, only Choi Seo-eun and Jo Yoong-jae from season 2 publicly dated after the show's filming.)

Lee Joo-young and Kim Jae-jin leave Inferno together. (Image credit: Netflix)

"One response I've always wanted to address is the claim that Single's Inferno never produces real-life couples," said Kim. "What I want to state clearly is that, including this season, there actually are quite a few real couples. The issue is that many of them are very hesitant to go public with their relationships."

"(This time), we decided to ask the questions openly and seek honest answers through a spin-off program. We asked every couple whether they were a real-life couple, and viewers can see those confirmations directly through the broadcast," he added.