On November 14, 2024, Prime Video's crime thriller Cross introduced TV fans to their new favorite detective. Based on James Patterson's popular crime-fiction novels, the murder-mystery series stars Aldis Hodge as Alex Cross, a Washington, D.C.-based detective who uses his Ph.D. in psychology to investigate serial killers. In Cross's first season, the crime-solver is plagued by both his latest case, the murder of a beloved local activist, and the unsolved killing of his beloved wife one year earlier.

After eight pulse-pounding episodes, Cross ends with both of first season's mysteries solved, but as any fan of the source novels knows, there's always another case on the horizon.

Has 'Cross' been renewed for season 2?

In a lovely change from the usual streaming show, more episodes of Cross were greenlit before the first season even premiered. Per Deadline, Cross received a season 2 renewal back in April 2024, a full seven months before season 1 arrived on Prime Video. The series has also already found its new cast members for the new season (more on them later).

When will 'Cross' season 2 come out?

With Cross's second season getting such an early renewal, it's highly likely that new episodes will come sooner rather than later. Another bit of good news for fans: series creator Ben Watkins has confirmed that Cross season 2 has already finished filming!

The exact release date is to be determined, but hopefully Cross season 2 will be out within a year, no later than November 2025.

The Cross family, from left: Nana Mama (Juanita Jennings, partly obscured), Janelle Cross (Melody Hurd), Damon Cross (Caleb Elijah), Alex Cross (Aldis Hodge). (Image credit: Keri Anderson/Prime Video)

Who in the 'Cross' cast will return for season 2?

In addition to the titular man himself (played by Alex Cross), all of Cross's main cast is highly likely to return in the show's new season, including Isaiah Mustafa (John Sampson), Juanita Jennings (Regina Cross), Caleb Elijah (Damon Cross), Melody Hurd (Janelle Cross), Samantha Walkes (Elle), Jennifer Wigmore (Chief Anderson), Sharon Taylor's (Lieutenant Massey), Mercedes de la Zerda (Aimelynn Vega), Stacie Greenwell (Shawna De Lackner), and Alona Tal (Kayla Craig). Bobby Trey, who plays ex-cop Johnny Ray Gill, will also reportedly return for more episodes.

One big question is whether Ryan Eggold will reprise his role as Ed Ramsey, a.k.a the Fanboy Killer who made it out of season 1 alive...though imprisoned. In an interview with TV Insider, Eggold was coy about the possibility of Ramsey returning in future Cross episodes, telling the outlet, "My honest answer is I don’t know... We’ve discussed things, but yeah, I don’t know what to say."

Ed Ramsey (Ryan Eggold), the 'Fanboy Killer,' may return in future seasons of Cross. (Image credit: Keri Anderson/Prime Video)

However, the New Amsterdam alum did share that it would be fun to see Ramsey connect with Cross from jail, possibly even consulting on new cases. "Cross is so smart and sort of a great profiler and can break down people’s ego and psychology and things like that, and I think Ramsey is capable of that, too," he said. "I think he’s, for all his faults, intelligent and capable. The two of them... working together or something to understand the mind of a killer or something. It’d be fun."

Eggold also added that, with Ramsey stuck in jail, "it would be interesting to see how does he use whatever situation came his way to his advantage and manipulate and get a better situation."

Ed Ramsey (Ryan Eggold) and Aldis Hodge (Alex Cross), in Cross. (Image credit: Keri Anderson/Prime Video)

Who are the new cast members joining 'Cross' season 2?

Per Deadline, Cross season 2 will see Wes Chatham, Matthew Lillard, and Jeanine Mason joining the cast. Chatham, who's previously starred on The Expanse and Akosha, will reportedly play "Donnie, a hard-edged military veteran turned farmer with far-right political views and sensitive heart." Scream, Scooby Doo, and Good Girls alum Lillard is set to play "Lance, a ruthless, self-made business tycoon."

Meanwhile, So You Think You Can Dance and Upload alum Mason will reportedly play "Rebecca, a brilliant, ambitious and vengeful judge."

John Sampson (Isaiah Mustafa) and Alex Cross (Aldis Hodge), in Cross. (Image credit: Keri Anderson/Prime Video)

What will 'Cross' season 2 be about?

Though Cross won't be a direct adaptation of any of Patterson's books, Watkins has confirmed that season 2 will introduce a new killer, with the creator telling Entertainment Weekly the series will treat each season as its own book. He added that each installment will "get into the world of [a new] killer" while also building on the relationships of its central characters.

Watkins also added that season 2 will focus in on some of the show's supporting characters, especially Alex's best friend and partner. "We get to peel back a layer to John, where you get to see a little bit of his backstory and watch him deal with emotion," the creator says. "You've seen how good he is at holding his friend accountable and at helping his friend navigate deep emotions. You haven't seen how he would do it if it was him having to confront it."

Fans will learn more about John Sampson's (Isaiah Mustafa) backstory in Cross season 2. (Image credit: Keri Anderson/Prime Video)

Some of Cross's cast have also teased that season 2's killer will be a "really bumpy ride," with Samantha Walkes telling TV Insider, “We’ll ask the audience, ‘Really, what is a monster?’ And I would love if the audience in Season 2 answered that for themselves first, then watched because sometimes a monster really isn’t a monster. Sometimes a monster under the bed isn’t what we think it is. And it is really just human.”