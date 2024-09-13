TV's biggest night is almost here ... for the second time this year! No, TV fans, you're not experiencing déjà vu; the delayed 2023 Emmys were held eight months ago, but the awards ceremony is getting back on track with the 2024 Emmys taking place on schedule in the fall. This round of awards celebrates shows that premiered from June 2023 to May 2024, ensuring another memorable ceremony set to reunite the stars of the past year's biggest shows.

This year's nominees range from beloved comedies to can't-turn-away reality shows to surprise pop-culture phenomenons, to some of the most epic (and expensive) shows ever produced. As this Sunday's ceremony approaches, you may wonder when the 2024 Emmys start, how to watch them, which A-listers will appear, and which must-watch TV shows are set to win big. Read on for everything you need to know about the 2024 Emmys, including how to tune into the ceremony.

Selena Gomez walks the red carpet at the delayed 2023 Emmys. (Image credit: Getty Images)

When are the 2024 Emmys?

The 76th Primetime Emmy Awards will air live on ABC on Sunday, September 15 at 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT. This year, the event will be held at the Peacock Theater at L.A. Live in downtown L.A.

How to watch the 2024 Emmys:

Viewers with cable can tune into their local ABC channel or use their cable login to watch from a computer or phone via ABC's website or app.

If you don't have cable, there are also ways to watch the Emmys online. Live streaming TV services like Fubo TV, Hulu + Live TV, Sling TV, and YouTube Live provide access to ABC (and offer free trials). The full three-hour ceremony will stream the next day on Hulu, with subscribers able to watch the Emmys for one week after it airs.

How to watch the 2024 Emmys red carpet:

ABC will also air the official pre-show On the Red Carpet: Live at the Emmys, hosted by Robin Roberts, starting at 7 p.m. ET/4 p.m. PT.

Meanwhile, E!'s red carpet coverage will start at 5 p.m. ET/2 p.m. PT, with hosts and commentators including Christian Siriano, Heather McMahan, and Laverne Cox returning to cover all the night's fashion.

Eugene and Dan Levy walk the red carpet at the 2019 Emmys. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Who is hosting the 2024 Emmys?

Charming father-son duo Eugene and Dan Levy will host the Emmys ceremony, in their first-ever hosting stint. In 2020, the pair swept the year's comedy categories with their beloved television series Schitt's Creek, which had become a quarantine comfort watch for many. They both took home an award for creating the Outstanding Comedy Series, while Eugene also picked up Best Actor in a Comedy and Dan took home three more awards (for Writing, Directing, and Best Supporting Actor in a Comedy).

Jennifer Coolidge poses with her award for supporting actress in a drama series at the delayed 2023 Emmys. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Who is presenting at the 2024 Emmys?

Per The Hollywood Reporter , the first round of presenters announced include: Christine Baranski, Kathy Bates, Meredith Baxter, Candice Bergen, Gael Garcia Bernal, Matt Bomer, Connie Britton, Nicola Coughlan, Billy Crystal, Viola Davis, Giancarlo Esposito, Colin Farrell, Jesse Tyler Ferguson, Lily Gladstone, Selena Gomez, Dulé Hill, Ron Howard, Brendan Hunt, Joshua Jackson, Allison Janney, Don Johnson, Mindy Kaling, Jimmy Kimmel, Padma Lakshmi, Greta Lee, John Leguizamo, George Lopez, Diego Luna, Jane Lynch, Steve Martin, Nava Mau, Reba McEntire, Janel Moloney, Ebon Moss-Bachrach, Niecy Nash-Betts, Taylor Zakhar Perez, Mekhi Phifer, Melissa Peterman, Da’Vine Joy Randolph, Sam Richardson, Maya Rudolph, Richard Schiff, Martin Sheen, Martin Short, Jean Smart, Jimmy Smits, Antony Starr, Gina Torres, Dick Van Dyke, Susan Kelechi Watson, Damon Wayans, Kristen Wiig, Henry Winkler, Bowen Yang, and Steven Yeun.

Who is nominated at the 2024 Emmys?

As for the nominees, Shōgun and The Bear are the most-recognized shows this year, with 25 and 23 nominations each. As of last weekend's Creative Arts Emmys, Shōgun has already broken the record of the most Emmys won by a show with 14 wins, and they're expected to pick up even more at the primetime ceremony. The Bear will also likely win big for its excellent second season after picking up seven trophies last season, including best guest actress for Jamie Lee Curtis.

Other shows leading the nominees list include Only Murders in the Building, True Detective: Night Country, The Crown, Fallout, Hacks, The Morning Show, Mr. and Mrs. Smith, Fargo, Ripley, Baby Reindeer, and Palm Royale.