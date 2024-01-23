Oscar Nominee Lily Gladstone Is a Full-On Fashion Powerhouse

It’s Lily Gladstone’s year, and we’re just living in it. When the actress first graced our screens in her breakout role in Martin Scorcese’s Killers of the Flower Moon, there was no question she was meant for the big leagues. Her role in the film earned a Golden Globe, and the star, who is of Blackfeet and Nimíipuu descent, was recently nominated for Best Actress at the Oscars—making her the first actress of Indigenous descent to be nominated for the award. In addition to her acting prowess, Gladstone’s best style moments are also worth celebrating.

There’s no better feeling than seeing a rising star deservingly receive their flowers, and watching Gladstone do so in such stylish form has made her ascent all the more enjoyable. In particular, Gladstone's red carpet season has been divine, from dramatic and sweeping gowns to jewelry embedded with powerful homages to her heritage.

We'll start with her look at the 2024 Golden Globes: At the recent ceremony, the actress took home a historic award for Best Actress in a Drama Motion Picture. For the ceremony, she opted for a sleek white and strapless Valentino gown. Her dress was adorned with a textured black cape, and she wore her hair in a braided, polished updo to reveal picture-framed earrings that were a sweet nod to her Blackfeet heritage.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

A week later, Gladstone donned another stunning strapless number at the 29th Critics Choice Award, this time a deep blue gown with buttery ruching from Christian Siriano. Throughout her ensembles, you’ll notice a pattern: Gladstone champions indigenous designers time and time again. Her elk ivory earrings here were by the jewelry Elias Not Afraid.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

For the National Board of Review Annual Awards Gala, Gladstone wore a custom BATSHEVA satin dress with jewelry-embedded sleeves, once again flexing her sartorial sense for head-turning looks that subvert traditional red carpet standards.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

At the Academy of Motion Picture Arts & Sciences 14th Annual Governors Award, Gladstone chose a sleek black suit-style gown with rosette detailing from Huishan Zhang.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

She wore the playful rosette trend again at the 2024 Film Independent Spirit Awards with it adorned on her crisp white button-down and casual denim maxi skirt.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Gladstone beamed in Daniel Lee’s Burberry at the AFI Awards Luncheon, sporting a pared-back look consisting of a classic Burberry trench coat dress with a new season print.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Even off the red carpet, her press tour looks for Killers of The Flower Moon have been just as chic. Swapping accessories for a coat, arriving at the Today Show in New York, the actress bundled up in a bright fur coat that boasted an Indigenous-inspired print and had a cozy fur trim. Her pointed-toe white boots added the perfect amount of glam to the otherwise comfy outfit.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

At Paris Fashion Week, Gladstone styled a cozy coat again, this time a double-breasted pea coat in a muted tone layered over a silver-sequined dress.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

From glamorous gowns to accessories with a powerful message, there’s no question that the actress has an individualistic sense of style. We're looking forward to seeing what Gladstone will wear to the 2024 Oscars—perhaps her gown will pair perfectly with her new golden trophy, eh?