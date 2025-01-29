Hulu's new must-watch TV series is a mind-bending political thriller—which also happens to be a This Is Us reunion. Created by Dan Fogelman and executive-produced by Sterling K. Brown, Paradise stars the three-time Emmy winner as Xavier Collins, a Secret Service agent whose world is thrown into chaos when he finds President Cal Bradford (James Marsden) dead one morning. Xavier's investigation into Cal's death powers an eight-episode series full of twists and turns, including a season-premiere reveal that takes the whole show in a dystopian direction.

To fill out the show's world of political intrigue, Hulu has recruited a cast of beloved television stars, from a longtime heartthrob to a familiar face for Netflix fans. Here's what to know about the cast of Paradise.

Sterling K. Brown as Agent Xavier Collins

(Image credit: Disney/Brian Roedel)

Agent Xavier Collins is the head of security for President Cal Bradford and a devoted father to his children Presley and James. Xavier and Cal have a complicated relationship, which puts a spotlight on the agent when he finds the president dead one morning.

Sterling K. Brown, 48, is an award-winning actor best known for starring in shows like American Crime Story: The People vs. O.J. Simpson and This is Us, as well as the films Black Panther, Waves, and Honk for Jesus. Save Your Soul. Last year, he received an Oscar nomination for his role in the satirical comedy American Fiction. He also hosts the podcast "We Don't Always Agree" with his wife, Ryan Michelle Bathe.

James Marsden as President Cal Bradford

(Image credit: Disney/Brian Roedel)

President Cal Bradford is a charming politician who led the nation through a troubling time while hiding his estranged relationship with his wife and son. At the start of Paradise, he's mysteriously found dead, leaving Xavier to investigate the murder.

James Marsden, 51, is best known for starring in movies like the X-Men franchise, movie musicals like Hairspray and Enchanted, The Notebook, 27 Dresses, The Butler, and the Sonic the Hedgehog movies. On the TV side, he appeared in HBO's Westworld, Netflix's Dead to Me, and Amazon's Jury Duty.

Julianne Nicholson as Samantha Redmond (a.k.a Sinatra)

(Image credit: Disney/Brian Roedel)

Samantha Redmond is a tech billionaire closely intertwined with Cal and the government. Ever since tragedy struck her family, she has mostly focused on work.

Julianne Nicholson, 53, is a prolific stage and screen actor best known for appearing in shows including Law & Order: Criminal Intent, Boardwalk Empire, Masters of Sex, and Mare of Easttown. She also starred in the movies Tully; August: Osage County; I, Tonya; and Janet Planet.

Sarah Shahi as Dr. Gabriela Torabi

(Image credit: Disney/Brian Roedel)

Dr. Gabriela Torabi is a therapist and close advisor to Sinatra, who has also become involved in the government.

Sarah Shahi, 45, was a former pageant queen and Dallas Cowboy Cheerleader before the late director Robert Altman convinced her to try acting. She's best known for starring in the Netflix series Sex/Life, as well as her supporting roles on The L Word, Life, Fairly Legal, and City on a Hill. She also recently appeared in the movies Black Adam and Red, White, and Royal Blue.

Jon Beavers as Billy Page

(Image credit: Disney/Brian Roedel)

Billy Page is Xavier's trusted subordinate, who helps ensure the president's safety and well-being.

Jon Beavers, 41, started his acting career by playing Twist on the Nickelodeon show The Fresh Beat Band. Recently, he has appeared in the movies Licorice Pizza and Horizon: An American Saga - Chapters 1 & 2. He has also had supporting roles on the shows The Long Road Home, Animal Kingdom, Bel-Air, and Sugar.

Nicole Brydon Bloom as Jane

(Image credit: Disney/Ser Baffo)

Jane, another of Xavier's subordinates who is less experienced, is played by Nicole Brydon Bloom, 30. The rising star made her acting debut on an episode of Showtime's The Affair, and she has since appeared on HBO's The Gilded Age and Hulu's We Were the Lucky Ones. In August 2024, she announced her engagement to fellow actor Justin Theroux.

Krys Marshall as Agent Nicole Robinson

(Image credit: Disney/Brian Roedel)

Xavier's boss is Agent Nicole Robinson, who has a special relationship with Cal. She's played by Krys Marshall, 36, who has appeared on dozens of shows including One Day at a Time, This Is Us, Supergirl, Shameless, and Bad Monkey. She's best known for playing Danielle Poole on For All Mankind.