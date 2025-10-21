Calling all K-drama and J-drama fans—Romantics Anonymous is the next must-watch romance series to check out. Netflix's latest love story is a joint Korean-Japanese production, starring two of the country's top actors in the sweetest pairing. Sosuki Fujiwara (Shun Oguri) and Hanna Lee (Han Hyo-joo) are two candy-sellers struggling with intense phobias. When they meet, they discover that they're instantly comfortable with one another, paving the way for a growing bond as they work to overcome their social anxiety and past trauma.

To tell the emotional story, Romantics Anonymous gathered acclaimed actors and filmmakers from both of the countries—including legendary film actors and some of the creative team behind Parasite. Below, read on for everything you need to know about the stars of Romantics Anonymous.

Shun Oguri as Sosuke Fujiwara

(Image credit: kimufoto/Netflix)

Sosuke is the heir of the sweets empire Futago Confectionery, which is known for its low-quality chocolate. To improve the company, Sosuke buys Le Saveur and insists on managing the shop personally. He soon meets Hana, whom he can touch despite his intense germophobia and fear of physical contact.

Shun Oguri, 42, is a famed Japanese actor and director who began his career at age 13 and has starred in over 100 projects since. He's best known for his roles in the Japanese remake of Boys Over Flowers; Rich Man, Poor Woman; Lupin the Third; Let Me Eat Your Pancreas; and the Gintama live-action franchise. After making his U.S. film debut in 2021's Godzilla vs. Kong, he's next set to star alongside Lily James in the upcoming Takashi Miike film Bad Lieutenant: Tokyo. (He shares four children with actress and model Yu Yamada, whom he married in 2012.)

Han Hyo-joo as Hanna Lee

(Image credit: kimufoto/Netflix)

Hanna is a master chocolatier who makes gourmet candies for Le Saveur, a beloved confectionary shop. However, she has an extreme fear of eye contact, so she anonymously delivers her chocolates every day. When a major company buys the shop, she's forced to go in person, and she's surprised to find that she can look Sosuke in the eyes.

Han Hyo-joo, 38, is one of South Korea's most-acclaimed actresses. She's known for starring in hit K-dramas including W, Happiness, and Blood Free, as well as beloved Korean romance movies like Always, Love 911, and The Beauty Inside. She has also won Best Actress at all three of Korea's most prestigious film awards—the Baeksang Arts Award (Dong Yi), the Blue Dragon Film Award (Cold Eyes), and Grand Bell Award (Moving). Before Romantics Anonymous, the trilingual actress spoke Japanese for films including 2014's Miracle Devil Claus' Love and Magic; 2016's Love, Lies; and 2020's The Sun Stands Still.

Jin Akanishi as Hiro Takada

(Image credit: kimufoto/Netflix)

Hiro is a jazz pianist who runs Bar Brush, which Hana can see from her window. (She's never actually talked to him.) Her long-distance crush on the musician isn't the only connection Hiro has to Le Saveur; it turns out that he's Sosuke's best friend.

Jin Akanishi, 41, is an actor, singer, songwriter, and producer. In 2001, he rose to fame as a vocalist in the J-pop group KAT-TUN, before leaving to pursue a solo career in 2010. Since making his acting debut in 1999, Akanishi has starred in J-dramas including Gokusen, Anego, andYukan Club, as well as the films Bandage and 47 Ronin. (He was previously married to actress and model Meisa Kuroki from 2012 to 2023; the pair share two children.)

Yuri Nakamura as Irene

(Image credit: kimufoto/Netflix)

Irene is a renowned psychologist and an old friend of Sosuke's, who also happens to be Hanna's counselor.

Yuri Nakamura, 43, is a Japanese-born Korean actress who began her career as a singer; she passed the televised audition Asayan in 1996 and performed as a member of YuriMari until 1999. She later made her acting debut in 2003. She's best known for films and J-dramas including Pacchigi! Love & Peace, Love Letter from Heaven, Tonight Is U-Shaped, and Netflix's Beyond Goodbye.

Ryo Narita as Takashi Fujiwara

(Image credit: kimufoto/Netflix)

Takashi, Sosuke's loyal cousin who also works at Futago, is played by Ryo Narita, 31. Since his debut in 2015, the actor and model has appeared in acclaimed films including the Stolen Identity series, Just Only Love, Farewell Song, Chiwawa, Talking the Pictures, Weathering With You, and Convenience Story, as well as the J-dramas Ochoyan and Love Is for the Dogs.

Ayumi Ito as Motomi Kawamura

(Image credit: kimufoto/Netflix)

Motomi, the chief chocolatier at Le Sauveur, is played by Ayumi Ito, 45. At age 16, the Tokyo-born screen and voice actress won Newcomer of the Year at the Japanese Academy Awards for her role in the 1996 crime film Swallowtail Butterfly. Her other notable roles include the films All About Lily Chou-Chou, Bandage, and Labyrinth of Cinema, as well as streaming TV shows including Netflix's Beyond Goodbye and HBO Max's Tokyo Vice.

Eiji Okuda as Kenji Kuroiwa

(Image credit: kimufoto/Netflix)

Kenji, the owner of Le Saveur, is the only person who knows the identity of the shop's anonymous chocolatier. He deeply cares about Hanna and understands her phobia.

Eiji Okuda, 75, is a renowned actor and film director best known for his roles in drama movies. His best-known performances include Death of a Tea Master, Like a Rolling Stone, Pride, Yamato, and A Long Walk. He has also appeared in the 2011 Japanese-Brazilian co-production Dirty Hearts.

Koichi Sato as Shuntaro Fujiwara

(Image credit: kimufoto/Netflix)

Sosoke's father and the chairman of Futago Confectionery is played by acclaimed Japanese actor Koichi Sato, 64, son of film legend Rentaro Mikuni. Sato has won Japan's highest film honors for movies including The Gate of Youth, Crest of Betrayal, Gonin, Whiteout, KT, When the Last Sword is Drawn, What the Snow Brings, 64: Parts I and II, Okiku and the World, and Masked Hearts. In 2024, he became the first performer to win Best Newcomer, Best Actor, and Best Supporting Actor at the Blue Ribbon Awards since his father.