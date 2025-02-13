'Single's Inferno' Season 5: Everything We Know
Casting is already underway for the Netflix hit's next season.
In December 2021, Netflix's Korean reality show Single's Inferno arrived on the platform like a breath of fresh air. The series captivated reality TV fans across the world by introducing them to the stylings of a slower-paced dating competition, where viewers are sucked in as they follow the cast's emotional journeys over 10 days spent looking for love on a deserted island. Soon, Single's Inferno became Korea's first unscripted show to break through on Netflix, and it's still a global phenomenon four years later.
Single's Inferno season 4 wrapped up on February 11, 2025, ending an installment filled with intense love quadrangles that gave way to fan-favorite couples. Now that another season has come and gone, fans are already clamoring for more news on the show's future. Read on for everything to know about Single's Inferno season 5 so far.
Has 'Single's Inferno' been renewed for season 5?
Netflix announced Single's Inferno was renewed for season 5 on February 12, 2025, just one day after the season 4 finale. According to the announcement, season 4 had the biggest first-week viewing numbers in the series's history. Since premiering, it has also spent three weeks on Netflix's Global Top 10 Non-English Series list.
"We’ve made it to season 5 thanks to the immense love and support from our viewers," said producers Kim Jae-won, Kim Jung-hyun, and Park Suji. "Season 5 will be filled with new excitement and romance."
When will 'Single's Inferno' season 5 come out?
Single's Inferno season 5 may come out sooner than expected. Before Netflix confirmed the renewal, Korean media reported on February 5 that the show's production team had begun recruiting cast members for the new installment.
According to the report, season 5 is expected to film this June, and release in the second half of 2025.
If season 5 comes out before the end of the year, it would mark a return to the show's traditional release schedule. Seasons 1, 2, and 3 began in December 2021, 2022, and 2023 respectively, and aired weekly into the new year. Hopefully, season 5 won't make viewers wait until 2026 and we'll see new episodes in late 2025.
Who are the hosts of 'Single's Inferno' season 5?
Based on the show's popularity, it's expected that Single's Inferno will keep the same host panel for season 5, with rapper Hanhae, former contestant Dex (a.k.a. Kim Jin-young), comedian Hong Jin-kyung, actress Lee Da-hee, and Super Junior member Kyuhyun all returning.
If, for whatever reason, the series features different hosts, fans likely won't get word until late next year. According to Time, the host panel films their reaction segments during the show's three-month editing process post-filming. Still, here's hoping that all five emcees will return.
How many seasons will 'Single's Inferno' have?
We'll likely see even more Singles Inferno after season 5 too. Per Time, in a December 2024 Instagram post, producer Kim Jae-won hoped that the show could go on for a full decade.
"Now that we’ve made it to season 4, we’re aiming for season 10 and hoping to become the longest-running dating show in Korea," Kim said.
Quinci is a Culture Writer who covers all aspects of pop culture, including TV, movies, music, books, and theater. She contributes interviews with talent, as well as SEO content, features, and trend stories. She fell in love with storytelling at a young age, and eventually discovered her love for cultural criticism and amplifying awareness for underrepresented storytellers across the arts. She previously served as a weekend editor for Harper’s Bazaar, where she covered breaking news and live events for the brand’s website, and helped run the brand’s social media platforms, including Instagram, Facebook, and Twitter. Her freelance writing has also appeared in outlets including HuffPost, The A.V. Club, Elle, Vulture, Salon, Teen Vogue, and others. Quinci earned her degree in English and Psychology from The University of New Mexico. She was a 2021 Eugene O’Neill Critics Institute fellow, and she is a member of the Television Critics Association. She is currently based in her hometown of Los Angeles. When she isn't writing or checking Twitter way too often, you can find her studying Korean while watching the latest K-drama, recommending her favorite shows and films to family and friends, or giving a concert performance while sitting in L.A. traffic.
