Spoilers for Single's Inferno season 4 finale ahead. Even before Netflix released the final episode of Single's Inferno season 4, fans knew at least one couple would walk out of Inferno hand-in-hand. Ever since the Korean reality show's premiere on January 14, Kim A-rin and Kook Dong-ho have stood out as the season's most popular couple, and as time went on, the pair became impossible not to root for.

By the time they made it to Paradise and found out how many similarities they shared, fans began to wonder whether A-rin and Dong-ho were truly a fateful pairing. And now that the season's wrapped, viewers can't help but be curious if they're still together and the show's best couple since season 2's Seo-eun and Yoon-jae. Read on to learn all about A-rin and Dong-ho's journey on the show, and any clues to whether they're still together today.

Kook Dong-ho and Kim A-rin chat during a night on Inferno. (Image credit: Netflix)

What are A-rin and Dong-ho's ages and jobs?

Though they didn't meet until they arrived in Inferno, 30-year-old Dong-ho and 25-year-old A-rin may have crossed paths long before then. On the show, they discovered that they lived and worked in the same neighborhoods, their parents lived in the same town, and they had the same birthday month.

As for their careers, A-rin is a commercial model who often works for beauty, fitness, and wedding brands. She has been a regular model for a beauty brand for the past three years. Meanwhile, Dong-ho works in an office as a certified public accountant at a large firm.

Dong-ho and A-rin during their pool date in Paradise. (Image credit: Courtesy of Netflix)

What happened between A-rin and Dong-ho on 'Single's Inferno' season 4?

A-rin and Dong-ho met on the first day of Inferno, but it took a bit of time for sparks to fly onscreen. In episode 2, they both spoke to the other four cast members to see if they were interested. Once it came time to match up for Paradise, Dong-ho chose A-rin, citing that he was curious about her first, but A-rin chose the charming Theo Jang. She quickly regretted the decision, saying that if she had "carefully thought about it" she would've picked Dong-ho. However, Dong-ho said in his testimonial that he didn't want to make her uncomfortable if she wasn't interested, so he spent some time chatting with Chung You-jin instead.

After the two separate Infernos combined, A-rin remained focused on Dong-ho. In episode 4, she only gave Dong-ho a chocolate to show her interest and even admitted this to the whole group. Dong-ho gave her and You-jin chocolates, but after You-jin's controversial behavior at the campfire, he decided to get to know A-rin more.

Things got more complicated when game changer Park Hae-lin showed up in episode 5, and chose Dong-ho to take to Paradise. Hae-lin seemed to return to Inferno more interested in Dong-ho than her other choice, Kim Jeong-su, but Dong-ho still had A-rin in the back of his mind. A-rin and Dong-ho finally got a chance to talk after he won a date challenge, and after they cleared the air, they finally chose each other for Paradise.

Dong-ho and A-rin's Paradise date in episode 7 is very cute, especially once they realized they both live and work in the same Seoul neighborhoods. As Dong-ho says at one point, they had a "long winding road" to get to Paradise. The pair weren't an official couple by that point, but even the hosts pointed out that it was clear that they were comfortable and felt right together.

Once they return to Inferno, Dong-ho had to deal with the fact that three different women were interested in him. Both Hae-lin and You-jin told him that they were set on him, and Hae-lin was persistent, pulling him for multiple chats per day. In episode 11, both Hae-lin and You-jin got to choose who to take to Paradise, and Dong-ho gently turned both of them down, telling them, "I think I’m clearly drawn to someone else, so I don’t think I’ll be changing my mind." Hae-lin still chose him, saying that she would've regretted choosing anyone else, but on the date, Dong-ho confirmed that his mind is made on A-rin.

When it came time for the final decision int he finale, Dong-ho passed by the other women and walked straight toward A-rin's side. He asks her to "see each other often on the outside," while A-rin confirmed that she also chose him, before remarking in her confessional that they "could be fate." As they left Inferno together, A-rin asked if they could stop holding hands for a bit because she was embarrassed, but Dong-ho assured her that they're "stuck" together now, and doesn't let go.

A post shared by 김아린 ᴋɪᴍ ᴀʀɪɴ 🎀 (@arinin_dd) A photo posted by on

Are A-rin and Dong-ho still together?

Neither A-rin nor Dong-ho have confirmed their relationship status since the season 4 finale aired, but things are looking promising for the pair. They both included pictures with each other in their tribute posts for the season, including the same couple Polaroids from their time in Inferno. Several fans have also commented on their chemistry in recent joint interviews, where they seem to look at each other first as they answer dating questions. Here's to hoping we see more of the fated couple in the future.