Spoilers for Single's Inferno season 4 finale ahead. While each season of Single's Inferno offers viewers several couples to follow, every installment has one standout love triangle (or quadrangle) that takes up fans' attention. In season 4, Lee Si-an was the standout cast member, who struggled to navigate her feelings as three men confessed their feelings for her. Si-an kept viewers guessing who she'd choose all the way up to the finale, but eventually she left Inferno with the man who gave her the "emotional rollercoaster" she'd wanted: Yuk Jun-seo.

Now that all 12 episodes are out, fans are wondering whether the couple's fiery flirtation on the Korean reality show became a long-term relationship once they left. Read on for everything to know about Si-an and Jun-seo's time on Single's Inferno, including whether they've spent time together post-filming.

What are Si-an and Jun-seo's ages and jobs?

Both 25-year-old Si-an and 28-year-old Jun-seo had prior experience on reality shows before they arrived on Single's Inferno. Si-an first appeared on idol survival shows as a trainee, including 2017's Idol School and 2018's Produce48. Meanwhile, Jun-seo rose to fame on the 2019 military survival show The Iron Squad, where he was part of the UDT team. He also had a recurring role on the Netflix K-drama Sweet Home's second and third seasons.

As for their current jobs, Si-an is a freelance model who works with athleisure and beauty brands. Former soldier Jun-seo is now a visual artist, who specializes in drawing and painting.

What happened between Si-an and Jun-seo on 'Single's Inferno' season 4?

Both Jun-seo and Si-an spent time talking to other people before they noticed each other on season 4. Jun-seo won the first chance to bring a woman to Paradise, but he chose bubbly Chung You-jin instead. Si-an ended up going on the overnight date with Kim Jeong-su, who quickly won her over by being attentive and polite. (The hand massage!) The initial Paradise pairs were split into separate Infernos after, so Jun-seo ended up on another hotel date with Kim Min-seol, while Si-an chose Theo Jang.

After the two Infernos combined in episode 3, Si-an surprised everyone by choosing Jun-seo for a coffee date after winning the log challenge. Jun-seo's rough yet cute manner seemed to charm Si-an, and she said she wanted to "bring out more of his personality." Jun-seo also said that she surprised him, but the pair didn't really get a chance to talk again at that night's group barbecue. And then Si-an got pulled away again when new addition An Jong-hoon chose her for Paradise in episode 5, though she didn't seem to make a romantic connection with him. Meanwhile, Jun-seo lost interest in You-jin, and became more curious about Si-an when she can=me back, as they spent time hanging out in Inferno.

Si-an and Jun-seo finally chose to go to Paradise with each other in episode 7. They quickly felt comfortable with each other, but Si-an was torn between her feelings for three men (Theo, Jeong-su, and Jun-seo) and felt overwhelmed enough to cry. Jun-seo comforted her without pressing, and she said that she felt "relaxed and honest" with him. The jaw-dropping moment of the date came when the pair slept in the same bed, which was a big deal for an outwardly conservative country like South Korea. (All other couples in the show's history have slept separately in Paradise). It wasn't clear whether they kiss that night, but they did get very close while chatting.

Jun-seo and Si-an during their second Paradise date. (Image credit: Netflix)

Si-an spent the rest of the season figuring out her feelings for Jun-seo, Theo, and Jeong-su. Theo had remained singularly devoted through her since their Paradise date (which makes him a fan-favorite), and he made it clear that he would follow his heart and choose Si-an no matter what. Jeong-su was interested in Si-an, Kim Hye-jin, and Park Hae-lin. Even though he claimed that Si-an was at the top of his list, he wasn't fully transparent about his feelings with any of the women, so Hye-jin and Hae-lin eventually dumped him to focus on other guys. Meanwhile, Jun-seo was also still talking to Min-seol, but it seemed more friendship-based on his end.

Si-an and Jun-seo's second trip to Paradise in episode 9 (he chose to take her over Min-seol) took an interesting twist when they ended up on a double date with Jeong-su and You-jin, who were just in Paradise as friends. From the start, Jun-seo was acting cold and distant, and the switch-up from their first Paradise date made Si-an confused. It got worse when all four meet up and played pool; Si-an saw Jeong-su be sweet and gentle to You-jin, while Jun-seo scolded Si-an like a coach. When they got back to their room, Si-an told Jun-seo to treat her more kindly. "But this is just how I am. What am I supposed to do?" he replied, before he added, "I'll try my best though."

Things began approaching an endgame in episode 10, when Theo asked Si-an how she felt about him. Si-an admitted through tears that she had stronger feelings for Jeong-su and Jun-seo, and Theo took it gracefully. Meanwhile, Jun-seo told Min-seol that he was going to pursue Si-an, and she accepted it. For the final night in Paradise, Si-an picked Jeong-su, so she could determine whether he or Jun-seo "made her laugh more [and] feel happier and more comfortable." She and Jeong-su had a nice time, and he even gave her a foot massage in the morning, but judging by her metrics, she had been more natural on her dates with Jun-seo.

Si-an chats with Jeong-su in Inferno. (Image credit: Courtesy of Netflix)

Finally the time came for everyone to make their final decisions. To no one's surprise, Jun-seo, Jeong-su, and Theo all chose Si-an. Theo told her that he had no regrets and "wished her more happiness." Jun-seo confessed that he discovered a new side of himself since he met her, and Jeong-su said that he had liked her since he first saw her. In her final words, Si-an said she had laughed the most with Theo and felt the most emotions with Jun-seo, while she told Jeong-su that she was happy to have spent her first and last days in Paradise with him. In the end, Si-an chose to leave with Jun-seo, and he (briefly) threw her over his shoulder and carried her out of Inferno.

Ahead of the finale, Si-an told Marie Claire that she based her final decision on who gave her the "whirlwind romance" that she was seeking when she showed up on Inferno. "I just thought when I'm with this person, does he make me swoon?" she said, "I said at the start of the show that I wanted to go on this emotional rollercoaster with a guy, so I tried to decide who made me feel that way and who made me swoon the most. I tried my best to choose instinctively who I was drawn to, instead of thinking of the values I have or the type of person I want to be with. I just tried to follow my guts."

Are Si-an and Jun-seo still together?

Though Si-an and Jun-seo haven't officially spoken on their relationship, it looks like season 4's buzziest couple are still together post-filming! After the February 11 finale, both Si-an and Jun-seo shared sweet tributes to their time on Single's Inferno, which included couple pics taken during filming and the show's press tour.

In addition to the pair following each other on Instagram, there are also unconfirmed reports that Jun-seo and Si-an were spotted out together, with Korean fans posting on social media that they had seen the pair out on dates and at Jun-seo's art exhibition together before season 4's release. We'll have to see whether the buzzy couple will confirm their romance.