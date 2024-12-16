'The Boyfriend' Season 2: Everything We Know

Netflix's Japanese LGBTQ+ reality show will reopen the Green Room to a new cast.

from left: Shun, Kazuto Kasahara, Usak, Ryota, Kim Taehon, Dai Nakai, Alan, Gensei in &#039;The Boyfriend.&#039;
(Image credit: Courtesy of Netflix)
By
published
in News

2024 was a big year for reality TV, from the new cultural phenomenons of The Traitors and Love Island USA, to exciting new must-watch shows like Culinary Class Wars. In July, Netflix released The Boyfriend, an exciting new series dubbed Japan's first-ever same-sex dating show. The show brought nine queer men together for a month-long stay in a beach house called "the Green Room" in Tateyama, Chiba Prefecture, Japan. While running a mint-green coffee truck together, the participants formed deep friendships and adorable relationships, including one going strong!

The Boyfriend became a fast favorite among Japanese and Korean reality show fans, thanks to its similarities to beloved hits like Terrace House. As soon as the show ended, fans began clamoring for news of whether the series will welcome a new batch of Green House residents next summer. Read on for a breakdown of everything we know about The Boyfriend season 2.

Shun and Dai on 'The Boyfriend' sitting on a sand dune

The Boyfriend season 1 cast members Shun and Dai.

(Image credit: Netflix)

Has 'The Boyfriend' been renewed for season 2?

Yes! After months of speculation, Netflix announced The Boyfriend season 2 on December 15, 2024. Per the Tudum article revealing the news, the next installment will follow a new group of queer men, with panelists Megumi, Chiaki Horan, Thelma Aoyama, Durian Lollobrigida, and Yoshimi Tokui returning to provide commentary.

“Thanks to the love from our viewers, it is exciting to return for a new season,” said Dai Ota, executive producer at Netflix. “Being the first same-sex romance reality show in Japan, we paid careful attention to ensure that the story is an authentic portrayal of these relationships. In Season 1, we showed not just romance, but their friendship and meaningful connections with one another, which I believe touched the hearts of fans around the world.”

Ota added, “In Season 2, we will continue to showcase their compassion and stories of growth, with more unique perspectives and backstories. Please look forward to a new season with new participants, a new Green Room, and new storytelling.”

Alan and Shun sit at a piano keyboard, in 'The Boyfriend.'

The Boyfriend season 1 cast members Alan and Shun.

(Image credit: Netflix)

When will 'The Boyfriend' season 2 come out?

Netflix hasn't given word on an official release date for The Boyfriend season 2, but we can look to the season 1 production timeline for an idea. Per season 1's watch party, it was filmed around October or November 2023, before it premiered on July 9, 2024. With that example, The Boyfriend could return in late summer or the fall of 2025.

Usak and Kazuto wear towels over their heads in the sauna, in 'The Boyfriend' season 1.

The Boyfriend season 1 cast members Alan and Kazuto.

(Image credit: Courtesy of Netflix)

Where are the stars of 'The Boyfriend' season 1 now?

Until we meet the new cast of The Boyfriend season 2, fans can keep up with the growing careers of the season 1 cast. Breakout couple Dai and Shun opened a joint YouTube channel after the show's airing, which currently has over 600,000 followers. Meanwhile, Kazuto is set to release a photobook in early 2025, and Uzak's go-go dancer career is still flourishing.

Quinci LeGardye
Culture Writer

Quinci is a Culture Writer who covers all aspects of pop culture, including TV, movies, music, books, and theater. She contributes interviews with talent, as well as SEO content, features, and trend stories. She fell in love with storytelling at a young age, and eventually discovered her love for cultural criticism and amplifying awareness for underrepresented storytellers across the arts. She previously served as a weekend editor for Harper’s Bazaar, where she covered breaking news and live events for the brand’s website, and helped run the brand’s social media platforms, including Instagram, Facebook, and Twitter. Her freelance writing has also appeared in outlets including HuffPost, The A.V. Club, Elle, Vulture, Salon, Teen Vogue, and others. Quinci earned her degree in English and Psychology from The University of New Mexico. She was a 2021 Eugene O’Neill Critics Institute fellow, and she is a member of the Television Critics Association. She is currently based in her hometown of Los Angeles. When she isn't writing or checking Twitter way too often, you can find her studying Korean while watching the latest K-drama, recommending her favorite shows and films to family and friends, or giving a concert performance while sitting in L.A. traffic.

Latest
You might also like
View More ▸