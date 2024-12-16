'The Boyfriend' Season 2: Everything We Know
Netflix's Japanese LGBTQ+ reality show will reopen the Green Room to a new cast.
2024 was a big year for reality TV, from the new cultural phenomenons of The Traitors and Love Island USA, to exciting new must-watch shows like Culinary Class Wars. In July, Netflix released The Boyfriend, an exciting new series dubbed Japan's first-ever same-sex dating show. The show brought nine queer men together for a month-long stay in a beach house called "the Green Room" in Tateyama, Chiba Prefecture, Japan. While running a mint-green coffee truck together, the participants formed deep friendships and adorable relationships, including one going strong!
The Boyfriend became a fast favorite among Japanese and Korean reality show fans, thanks to its similarities to beloved hits like Terrace House. As soon as the show ended, fans began clamoring for news of whether the series will welcome a new batch of Green House residents next summer. Read on for a breakdown of everything we know about The Boyfriend season 2.
Has 'The Boyfriend' been renewed for season 2?
Yes! After months of speculation, Netflix announced The Boyfriend season 2 on December 15, 2024. Per the Tudum article revealing the news, the next installment will follow a new group of queer men, with panelists Megumi, Chiaki Horan, Thelma Aoyama, Durian Lollobrigida, and Yoshimi Tokui returning to provide commentary.
“Thanks to the love from our viewers, it is exciting to return for a new season,” said Dai Ota, executive producer at Netflix. “Being the first same-sex romance reality show in Japan, we paid careful attention to ensure that the story is an authentic portrayal of these relationships. In Season 1, we showed not just romance, but their friendship and meaningful connections with one another, which I believe touched the hearts of fans around the world.”
Ota added, “In Season 2, we will continue to showcase their compassion and stories of growth, with more unique perspectives and backstories. Please look forward to a new season with new participants, a new Green Room, and new storytelling.”
When will 'The Boyfriend' season 2 come out?
Netflix hasn't given word on an official release date for The Boyfriend season 2, but we can look to the season 1 production timeline for an idea. Per season 1's watch party, it was filmed around October or November 2023, before it premiered on July 9, 2024. With that example, The Boyfriend could return in late summer or the fall of 2025.
Where are the stars of 'The Boyfriend' season 1 now?
Until we meet the new cast of The Boyfriend season 2, fans can keep up with the growing careers of the season 1 cast. Breakout couple Dai and Shun opened a joint YouTube channel after the show's airing, which currently has over 600,000 followers. Meanwhile, Kazuto is set to release a photobook in early 2025, and Uzak's go-go dancer career is still flourishing.
