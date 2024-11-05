Netflix's political drama The Diplomat is a must-watch show that brings a lot to the table, from dense political intrigue to a sexy and complicated central relationship to plenty of gorgeous filming locations. The series stars Keri Russell as the new U.S. Ambassador to the U.K., who traverses the country (with occasional trips to the White House and Europe) while investigating the truth behind an attack on a British warship. Anyone dreaming of a trip to London can get their fill of stately architecture and idyllic country homes just by watching The Diplomat's first two seasons (but don't worry, a third is already on the way).

Whether you're planning a trip across the pond or not and are curious where they shoot the hit political thriller, below find a guide to the standout filming locations for The Diplomat.

Where is 'The Diplomat' filmed in London?

Seasons 1 and 2 of The Diplomat follow Kate Wyler (Russell) as she travels between stately locations throughout London, including famous landmarks and tourist hot spots. While many interior locations are filmed in London North Studios, the show filmed exterior shots of real-life government buildings, including the British Foreign, Commonwealth & Development Office in London's Westminster neighborhood. They even filmed inside the lobby of the real U.S. Embassy in London, for the scene in episode 2 where Prime Minister Trowbridge (Rory Kinnear) visits for Ronnie's (Jess Chanliau) memorial.

Other notable landmarks that serve as filming locations include the Old Royal Naval College in Greenwich, Harefield House in Hillingdon, the British Medical Association in London, and One Great George Street, a Westminster events venue that was previously seen in The Crown. Season 2 also features several scenes filmed at the world-famous St. Paul's Cathedral. As The Diplomat's supervising location manager E.J. Richards told Netflix's Tudum, "Nobody has ever closed St. Paul’s for four full days, which we did. Not even the Queen."

Merritt Grove's funeral at St. Paul's Cathedral in The Diplomat season 2, episode 2. (Image credit: Courtesy of Netflix)

Is Winfield House from 'The Diplomat' a real place?

While Winfield House is the real-life residence of the U.S. Ambassador to the Court of St. James, The Diplomat uses another mansion to stand in for the private home. Scenes at Kate and Hal's residence are filmed at Wrotham Park in Hertfordshire, about 50 minutes north of London by train. Per the estate's website, the 18th-century home is closed to the public but can be rented for weddings, events, and filming.

“It feels like a family home, which is why I think it feels so inviting,” Richards tells Tudum of the estate. “You’re in someone’s home that they actually live in. It’s not a museum, so it has a certain energy about it.”

A helicopter lands in front of Kate and Hal's residence in The Diplomat season 1. (Image credit: Courtesy of Netflix)

Where was 'The Diplomat' filmed in the U.K.?

Outside of London, season 2 of The Diplomat also includes several locations throughout the U.K. For the brief trip to Scotland in episode 4, the show reportedly took a two-week trip to the country and filmed in the historic Inveraray Castle, the town of Inveraray, and the nearby Ardkinglas House. The estate in Western Scotland was also previously featured in Downton Abbey, for its 2012 Christmas special.

Meanwhile, the grand dinner in the season 2 finale was filmed at two stately homes outside London: Blenheim Palace in Oxfordshire (a.k.a. the birthplace and ancestral home of Winston Churchill) and Wilton House in Salisbury. Both locations were featured earlier this year in another British Netflix hit: Bridgerton season 3.

Hal Wyler takes a call outside Inveraray Castle in The Diplomat season 2. (Image credit: Courtesy of Netflix)

Where was 'The Diplomat' filmed in Paris?

The Diplomat's season 1 finale takes Kate Wyler and Austin Dennison (David Gyasi) outside the U.K. for a trip to Paris. The episode featured several standout filming locations, including exterior and interior shots at the Louvre, and the episode's final moments on the Pont Royal bridge over the Seine.

Season 2 also briefly shows Kate and Austin in France before they return to the U.K. after the car bombing incident, but those scenes were filmed in the U.K. at RAF Halton, one of the country’s largest Royal Air Force stations.

Kate (right) chats with a French diplomat in front of Jacques-Louis David’s "The Coronation of Napoleon" at the Louvre. (Image credit: Alex Bailey/Netflix)