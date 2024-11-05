'The Diplomat' Filming Locations: Where the Netflix Series Is Shot Across the U.K. and Europe
The political thriller features scenes at St. Paul's Cathedral, the Louvre, Scottish castles, and more.
Netflix's political drama The Diplomat is a must-watch show that brings a lot to the table, from dense political intrigue to a sexy and complicated central relationship to plenty of gorgeous filming locations. The series stars Keri Russell as the new U.S. Ambassador to the U.K., who traverses the country (with occasional trips to the White House and Europe) while investigating the truth behind an attack on a British warship. Anyone dreaming of a trip to London can get their fill of stately architecture and idyllic country homes just by watching The Diplomat's first two seasons (but don't worry, a third is already on the way).
Whether you're planning a trip across the pond or not and are curious where they shoot the hit political thriller, below find a guide to the standout filming locations for The Diplomat.
Where is 'The Diplomat' filmed in London?
Seasons 1 and 2 of The Diplomat follow Kate Wyler (Russell) as she travels between stately locations throughout London, including famous landmarks and tourist hot spots. While many interior locations are filmed in London North Studios, the show filmed exterior shots of real-life government buildings, including the British Foreign, Commonwealth & Development Office in London's Westminster neighborhood. They even filmed inside the lobby of the real U.S. Embassy in London, for the scene in episode 2 where Prime Minister Trowbridge (Rory Kinnear) visits for Ronnie's (Jess Chanliau) memorial.
Other notable landmarks that serve as filming locations include the Old Royal Naval College in Greenwich, Harefield House in Hillingdon, the British Medical Association in London, and One Great George Street, a Westminster events venue that was previously seen in The Crown. Season 2 also features several scenes filmed at the world-famous St. Paul's Cathedral. As The Diplomat's supervising location manager E.J. Richards told Netflix's Tudum, "Nobody has ever closed St. Paul’s for four full days, which we did. Not even the Queen."
Is Winfield House from 'The Diplomat' a real place?
While Winfield House is the real-life residence of the U.S. Ambassador to the Court of St. James, The Diplomat uses another mansion to stand in for the private home. Scenes at Kate and Hal's residence are filmed at Wrotham Park in Hertfordshire, about 50 minutes north of London by train. Per the estate's website, the 18th-century home is closed to the public but can be rented for weddings, events, and filming.
“It feels like a family home, which is why I think it feels so inviting,” Richards tells Tudum of the estate. “You’re in someone’s home that they actually live in. It’s not a museum, so it has a certain energy about it.”
Where was 'The Diplomat' filmed in the U.K.?
Outside of London, season 2 of The Diplomat also includes several locations throughout the U.K. For the brief trip to Scotland in episode 4, the show reportedly took a two-week trip to the country and filmed in the historic Inveraray Castle, the town of Inveraray, and the nearby Ardkinglas House. The estate in Western Scotland was also previously featured in Downton Abbey, for its 2012 Christmas special.
Meanwhile, the grand dinner in the season 2 finale was filmed at two stately homes outside London: Blenheim Palace in Oxfordshire (a.k.a. the birthplace and ancestral home of Winston Churchill) and Wilton House in Salisbury. Both locations were featured earlier this year in another British Netflix hit: Bridgerton season 3.
Where was 'The Diplomat' filmed in Paris?
The Diplomat's season 1 finale takes Kate Wyler and Austin Dennison (David Gyasi) outside the U.K. for a trip to Paris. The episode featured several standout filming locations, including exterior and interior shots at the Louvre, and the episode's final moments on the Pont Royal bridge over the Seine.
Season 2 also briefly shows Kate and Austin in France before they return to the U.K. after the car bombing incident, but those scenes were filmed in the U.K. at RAF Halton, one of the country’s largest Royal Air Force stations.
Quinci is a Culture Writer who covers all aspects of pop culture, including TV, movies, music, books, and theater. She contributes interviews with talent, as well as SEO content, features, and trend stories. She fell in love with storytelling at a young age, and eventually discovered her love for cultural criticism and amplifying awareness for underrepresented storytellers across the arts. She previously served as a weekend editor for Harper’s Bazaar, where she covered breaking news and live events for the brand’s website, and helped run the brand’s social media platforms, including Instagram, Facebook, and Twitter. Her freelance writing has also appeared in outlets including HuffPost, The A.V. Club, Elle, Vulture, Salon, Teen Vogue, and others. Quinci earned her degree in English and Psychology from The University of New Mexico. She was a 2021 Eugene O’Neill Critics Institute fellow, and she is a member of the Television Critics Association. She is currently based in her hometown of Los Angeles. When she isn't writing or checking Twitter way too often, you can find her studying Korean while watching the latest K-drama, recommending her favorite shows and films to family and friends, or giving a concert performance while sitting in L.A. traffic.
