Netflix's 'The Ultimatum' Cast: Your Guide

Can an ultimatum only end a relationship, or can it save it? Less than two months after the surprise trailer drop during the Love Is Blind finale, Netflix's latest fever dream/nightmare of a dating show, The Ultimatum: Marry or Move On (opens in new tab), has arrived, with eight episodes dropping April 6 and the finale coming April 13.

For anyone who missed the buzz around this show (or is still confused about the process), the show follows six longtime couples who are at an impasse: one member wants to get married, and the other doesn't. The show tests each of their relationships by having them split up, couple up with another cast member for a few weeks, and then come back and live together for the same amount of time. The show ends with each person deciding whether to get married, break up and leave alone, and maybe even couple up with the new partner they've met.

The producers behind Love is Blind found six Austin-based couples willing to put their relationships on the line. Here's everything we know about the people whose love lives we'll be obsessed with for the next few weeks.

April and Jake

A post shared by Jake Cunningham-The Ultimatum (@itsjakecunningham) (opens in new tab) A photo posted by on

Tech recruiter and influencer April, 23, wants to marry her boyfriend as soon as possible, but Marine Corps veteran Jake, 26, wants to travel and become financially stable before he proposes. "I just want a ring and I want a baby with you, now," April tells Jake on the show.

Madlyn and Colby

A post shared by Madlyn Riley Ballatori (@madlynballatori) (opens in new tab) A photo posted by on

A post shared by Colby Kissinger (@colby_kiss) (opens in new tab) A photo posted by on

College sweethearts Madlyn, 24, and Jake, 25, have been dating for a year and a half, but something's keeping them from moving forward. Jake gave the ultimatum, and says he's "100 percent in." While project manager Madlyn loves sales director Colby, she also says, "I don't believe in there only being one person for everybody. Do I believe there's a possibility I could be happy with someone else? Yes."

Rae and Zay

A post shared by Rae (@rae.williams) (opens in new tab) A photo posted by on

A post shared by The Ultimatum - Zay Wilson (@theofficialzaywilson) (opens in new tab) A photo posted by on

HBCU grad Rae's ready to continue on her life plan and get married now that she's graduated college, but her boyfriend of two years, club promoter and influencer Zay, isn't ready to take the leap. In her intro, Zay points out her case, "We have dated through college and I have graduated and I have everything planned out in my life. Zay has the full package with me because I stay in the gym, I have a degree, I cook, I clean, and I know how to f**k."

Shanique and Randall

A post shared by Nikki. (@shaniqueimari) (opens in new tab) A photo posted by on

A post shared by Randall Griffin-The Ultimatum (@rl_griffin) (opens in new tab) A photo posted by on

Fashion brand owner (opens in new tab) Shanique, 24, and tech analyst Randall, 26, have been dating for a year and a half, and Shanique is ready for a big wedding and a big family. However, Randall explains on the show, "I think it'd be best to just get rid of some debt I have in my past, in order to have a great life for her. That's ultimately my reason but she doesn't understand that."

Alexis and Hunter

A post shared by Alexis Maloney : The Ultimatum (@alexiselainemaloney) (opens in new tab) A photo posted by on

A post shared by Hunter Parr (@papa_parr) (opens in new tab) A photo posted by on

Fashion influencer Alexis, 25, is ready to marry her boyfriend of two years, tech executive Hunter, 28, but he's only willing to move in together. "I initiated the conversation with Hunter about an ultimatum," Alexis says on the show. "I'm ready to take the next step and I basically told Hunter than we either get engaged or we break up...I want what I want. And that's a ring."

Lauren and Nate

A post shared by Nathan Ruggles (@nathan_ruggles) (opens in new tab) A photo posted by on

Real estate exec Nate, 30, and cocktail mixologist (opens in new tab) Lauren, 26, have been dating for two and a half years, but they disagree on one important point: Nate wants kids while Lauren doesn't. He issued the ultimatum to see if they can move on. (Lauren doesn't allow her Instagrams to be shared, but here's a link (opens in new tab) to check it out yourself.)