Fashion Is Finally Embracing Models of All Ages. Why Not All Sizes?

When the lights came up on Paris Fashion Week's final shows, the buzziest model castings weren't Gen Z fresh faces. They were women who had experience developing their taste on and off the runway.

Stephanie Cavalli, a model in her 50s, opened Matthieu Blazy's Fall 2026 Chanel show in a chic quarter-zip and the handbag everyone will be shopping for by September. A day later, Miu Miu populated its vibe-shift collection with the likes of Gillian Anderson and Chloë Sevigny: one on her first runway ever, the latter returning after a 30-year hiatus. They wrapped up a fashion month where mature models in their 40s, 50s, and beyond ruled the call sheet—proof that designers, even in a male-dominated industry, understand that caring about style doesn't have an age limit.

The opening look at Chanel Fall 2026, modeled by Stephanie Cavalli. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Chloë Sevigny returned to the Miu Miu runway after a 30-year hiatus. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Across the fashion month circuit, mature models seemed more prevalent than ever before. Casting ranged from designers choosing their favorite muses to selecting women who mirrored their store customers (or those in their front rows). At New York Fashion Week, Carolina Herrera's creative director Wes Gordon tapped a range of established creatives, like photographer Ming Smith and artist Amy Sherald. TWP's show the same week had models in their 20s and 50s wearing cozy shawl coats together; Martha Stewart was the guest of honor, taking it all in. Michael Kors and Calvin Klein also reserved some of their most noteworthy looks on the most experienced models. (See: Christy Turlington, 57, in a dramatic sequin gown celebrating Kors's 45th anniversary.)

Photographer Ming Smith on the Carolina Herrera Fall 2026 runway. (Image credit: Launchmetrics)

Christy Turlington joined Michael Kors for a celebratory walk down his anniversary show runway. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Broadening the age range on the runway isn't just a nostalgia play, as seen in Demna's stunt-casting of Mariacarla Boscono (45) and Kate Moss (52) alongside several celebrity-turned-models in his first runway outing for Gucci. It's also a sign that luxury players understand the enduring nature of style—and the growth of their customer base. Women across generations can appreciate a handcrafted leather bag, a semi-sheer dress spangled with crystals, or a high-vamp heel. When it's time for those highly-anticipated It pieces to land on shelves, guess who's established enough in their career (or even comfortably into retirement), to actually shop those five-figure pieces at the Paris stores?

In Milan, some of Gucci's biggest mic-drop moments involved legends like Mariacarla Boscono... (Image credit: Getty Images)

...and Kate Moss closed the show. (In an exposed-thong gown, no less.) (Image credit: Getty Images)

Age-inclusive casting has been done in previous seasons, of course. Batsheva Hay exclusively cast models who were at least in middle-age for her Fall 2024 show. Last September at Miu Miu, Anatomy of a Fall star Sandra Hüller opened the runway with a subversive take on the apron dress. What's different for 2026 is that the memo is widespread. Women of varied ages are wearing just as diverse a range of styles; no one's confined to just one dress trend (or matronly set).

But it seems the impetus for representing all the women who could belong to a designer's girl gang stopped at checking their IDs. As Marie Claire has previously reported, size inclusivity has been on the decline for several seasons—even as curve-enhancing hoop skirts and panniers have become a popular motif. For the past two seasons, according to a Vogue Business study, plus-size models accounted for an abysmal less than one percent of runway slots.

Official statistics on Fall 2026 castings haven't been released yet, but it's already looking like curves were left out of the conversation again. Ashley Graham may have walked Harris Reed's final Nina Ricci show at London Fashion Week, and Devyn Garcia joined the lineup at Hermès, but those shows were outliers.

Ashley Graham appeared in Nina Ricci's Fall 2026 London Fashion Week show. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Devyn Garcia walked for Hermès at Paris Fashion Week. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Seeing designers champion models who've been in the business for decades is, of course, something to celebrate. Here's the thing: The arguments they make in favor of expanding one demographic in their line-ups can apply to so many more. After Chanel's January couture show, where several women in their 40s, 50s, and 60s walked the runway, Matthieu Blazy told The New York Times that mature models "bring a completely different dimension to the clothes." Can't the same be said for everyone beyond the usual mold? When everyone's a potential customer, inclusivity shouldn't be an "either-or." It should be a "yes, and."