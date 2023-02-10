Spoilers for You season 4, part 1. It has now been a little over 24 hours since You returned to Netflix, with the hit thriller following Joe Goldberg (Penn Badgley)—er, excuse me, Jonathan Moore—as he begins his new life as a literature professor in London, and immediately finds himself dealing with dead bodies. This time, the hunter has become the hunted, with Joe waking up from a debaucherous night to find his new frenemy Malcolm lying dead on his kitchen table. Surprisingly, Joe didn't do it, and is instead being blackmailed by someone who wants to kill all of the wealthy socialites (opens in new tab) in London. (The perp is succinctly named the Eat the Rich Killer.)

Season 4 builds off that premise to transform the show into a hedonistic whodunnit, as Joe ingratiates himself into a group of asshole aristocrats (seriously, all of them except Phoebe and Kate are the worst) to discover who among them is the killer, while also hopefully keeping more of them from ending up dead. There's even a good amount of romance in this wild premise, as Joe begins to fall in love with Malcolm's former girlfriend Kate. Unfortunately, fans diving into this season found that they finished their binge in half the time, as the streamer has broken this season into two parts.

There are a lot of questions to be answered, so read on to find out when the second half of the season will air, and how big of a cliffhanger did the five-episode drop end on. (Also, [spoiler] is coming back?!?!?)

When does part 2 of 'You' season 4 premiere?

Netflix isn't making us wait long for Joe's next steps to take down the Eat the Rich Killer. The second half of season 4, comprised of five more episodes, will be released in exactly one month on March 9.

This two-part formula has been used before with some of the streamer's most popular franchises, including Stranger Things and Ozark. As You creator Sera Gamble wrote (opens in new tab) back in September, it gives us "time to process… and maybe place a few friendly bets about where it’s all going."

How does 'You' season 4 part 1 end?

Joe's attempts to find the Eat the Rich killer have been...not great by the end of Part 1. By the final episode of the five-part drop, three members of the wealthy clique have died and Joe has to substantial evidence to help figure out who's been blackmailing him. By the time he's decided on Roald (Ben Wiggins) as the most likely killer, during a country weekend where all of the suspects are gathered, Roald has turned most of the group's sentiment (minus Kate and Phoebe) to pin Joe as the killer—after all, the murders started when he showed up. The aristocrat literally gives Joe a head start before hunting him down in the manor's surrounding woods, but the chase ends in a surprising twist when Rhys Montrose (Ed Speelers) shows up.

After he's chained Joe and Roald in the manor's dungeon, Rhys reveals via his villain monologue that he's the killer and Joe's stalker. He intervened when it became clear that Joe was going to "get himself killed," after pulling the strings all along. Then the author orders Joe to kill Roald and pin all of the Eat the Rich murders on him, with a forged suicide note serving as a fake confession. Rhys frames Roald's death as a win-win for Joe, getting rid of a "romantic rival," but Joe doesn't want to kill an innocent man. When Rhys sees Joe trying to escape, he sets the chamber on fire and leaves.

Joe breaks himself and Roald out of their chains, and Kate (Charlotte Ritchie) rescues them through a cellar door to the outside. Upon everyone's return to London, Kate tries to ask Joe out, but he turns her down, knowing that Rhys has further plans for him. The episode ends with Joe watching Rhys on the TV, as the author announces his candidacy for Mayor of London, and Joe narrates his intentions to expose him.

(Image credit: Courtesy of Netflix)

What will happen in 'You' season 4 part 2?

Joe previously met his match with his ex-wife Love, but now the serial stalker may be going toe-to-toe with a nemesis who's smarter than he is. Rhys has widespread popular acclaim in London, the power of a political campaign behind him, and expert sneaking skills since he was able to get away from the fire without Kate or anyone else spotting him. Now that he's set to continue blackmailing Joe, it's likely that the new mayoral candidate will expand his murderous sights beyond just Kate and Phoebe's crew.

Speaking of Kate, it's likely that she and Joe won't be able to stay away from each other very long. They're in close proximity as neighbors, and Joe will probably need to keep his place as part of the clique (someone needs to give him some dirt on Rhys). Even though Joe's resolved to focus on taking down Rhys, his ability to stay away from the women he's interested in has historically been paper-thin.

Lady Phoebe is another standout character from the new season, along with her unnervingly-charming boyfriend Adam.

Is Love returning in 'You' season 4, part 2?

Netflix included a trailer for the next installment at the end of Part 1, narrated by a determined Joe, who re-dons his stalking cap to keep an eye on Rhys. The clip shows flashes of some scenes, including a confrontation between Joe and Rhys, a disheveled Phoebe, a running Nadia, and Joe drawing a knife out of his waistband. It also reveals a surprising familiar face: Love (!) sitting in a chair in what appears to be a makeshift library inside Joe's cage.

(Image credit: Netflix)

Before everyone's head begins exploding with theories, Love is very much dead. Gamble confirmed it in multiple interviews back in October 2021, even telling Entertainment Weekly (opens in new tab) that both she and Pedretti knew from early on that Love was going to perish. "We're so trained to do that that people have asked me if she's really dead, and I'm like, 'Her corpse is on camera. You watch him deliver the lethal dose. She's lying there for an entire scene, and then he sets her on fire,'" the showrunner told the outlet. "It's like, 'She's dead.'"

So what's she doing in this teaser then? It's very likely that Love will only appear as a hallucination, like how Guinevere Beck (opens in new tab) showed up ghost form to remind Joe what he's capable of in season 2. Love will probably appear in a similar context, reminding Joe that he isn't as selfless as he's trying to be. Either way, it'll be great to have Pedretti back!