We all have our favorite classic '80s movies, from The Breakfast Club to The Shining to Blade Runner; it was an exceptional decade for film and included several new-at-the-time genres. But the decade's also known for movies that were ahead of their time, either because they dealt with mature topics that audiences weren't quite ready for or they arrived around the release of a more popular blockbuster and got buried.

Many of these cult classics, from iconic horror movies to incredible romances, still hold up—and are absolute must-watch films. So, if you love the '80s and need something new on your screen, consider this round-up of underrated movies a to-do list.

Below, find the most underrated '80s movies ever.

'The Abyss' (1989)

Proof that James Cameron has always loved the ocean, his 1989 sci-fi action film The Abyss takes place—where else—on a submarine. As with other films on this list, there are some surprise aliens, but the film was a success at the time and much-loved now.

'The Adventures of Buckaroo Banzai Across the 8th Dimension' (1984)

This movie was strange when it was released in the mid-80s and even stranger now, but it's also incredibly re-watchable. All you need to know is that it's centered around alien shenanigans and a very fun sci-fi comedy.

'An American Werewolf in London' (1981)

Fans of special effects will probably know this film—it has some legendarily good transformation scenes—but it's equally good for its plot. As the title suggests, an American tourist is attacked by a werewolf, becoming one himself, and has to figure out what to do with that, let's say.

'Angel Heart' (1987)

This is an R-rated noir, which turned off viewers initially because of how graphic it is. Harry Angel (Mickey Rourke) is investigating a mysterious, disturbing web of death and deception (with a supernatural element). Spoiler alert: The ending is a downer, but the edginess of the plot pays off.

'Baby Boom' (1987)

Nancy Meyers co-wrote this film, which centers around a typical '80s working woman (Diane Keaton) who's gifted an "inheritance" in the form of an orphaned child. Shenanigans ensue, but as far as the seemingly impossible task of working and raising a family goes, the film's got a lot of prescience.

'Better Off Dead' (1985)

This is a dark, surrealist comedy that could use a trigger warning for its discussion of suicide. The coming-of-age film centers around high school student Lane (John Cusack), who has become so miserable that he decides there's only one way out of his problems. It may be a satire of high school movies, but it has a happy conclusion and proves to be a very thoughtful story.

'Big Trouble in Little China' (1986)

Granted, this movie has had a cultural re-ascendance in recent years, so it's probably not as underrated as it once was. But the tale of bumbling Jack Burton (Kurt Russell, delightfully funny) fundamentally misunderstanding everything about the Chinatown underworld—and being a hindrance to most of the plot—is a treat and a half.

'Broadcast News' (1987)

Before there were the magazine editor rom-com leads of 2000s movies, there was Holly Hunter as an exhausted but brilliant news producer in Broadcast News. This highly technical and entertaining look at broadcast news is always worth a watch, especially if you're unfamiliar.

'The Dead Zone' (1983)

David Cronenberg adapts this Stephen King book to tremendous effect, and its premise is worth the price of admission: a man wakes from a coma with the ability to see someone's past, present, and future just by touching them. No surprise, it gets dark.

'Do the Right Thing' (1989)

Many people are familiar with Spike Lee's exploration of racial tension in Do the Right Thing, but not everybody has watched it. If you fall into that category, it's worth the watch—because it's both unfortunately still relevant and extremely propulsive in its plot.

'Enemy Mine' (1985)

Go figure: After bombing at the box office in the United States, this film became a hit in Russia before making its way to cult status back in the US. It's got some interesting allegorical themes; an alien and a human, stranded on a planet together, must learn to trust each other and work together. It's also got a young Dennis Quaid!

'The Fan' (1981)

Lauren Bacall stars in one of her most underrated roles in The Fan. She plays a film star plagued by an obsessive stalker (Michael Biehn). This is an intense movie and was especially deemed as such upon its release, but in more recent years, audiences have since re-evaluated it.

'Flash Gordon' (1980)

This movie is, objectively, quite silly, partially because it's a holdover from the over-the-top '70s sci-fi films. But that's part of its charm; you often can't believe what's happening on screen. Many of the scenes have been memed and it's become a cult classic on its own, but the movie was also made relevant again to modern audiences because of how much it's referenced in Ted.

'Fright Night' (1985)

If you were intrigued by the Colin Farrell remake of this film, go check out the original. The premise is absolutely killer: A high schooler is increasingly convinced that his neighbor is a vampire. No surprise, since this is a horror film, he's right.

'Heathers' (1989)

This is a dark, dark, dark comedy. Just know that, in case you're unfamiliar with the movie, and throw it on because you like Winona Ryder and Christian Slater. But, with that said, it's as good a satire about the horrors of high school as you're ever going to find.

'Highlander' (1986)

Highlander is quite a trippy film, which may be why it wasn't an immediate commercial success. But the premise helped bolster its reputation, leading to several spinoffs: a war between immortal beings rages in the past and the present, because "there can only be one."

'Just One of the Guys' (1985)

A teen journalist (Joyce Hyser) feels like she's not being taken seriously for being a woman (relatable!), so she enrolls in another high school as a boy in a ploy to be more successful. As the title suggests, the plan works—at least for a while. While this wouldn't be the first or the last time this idea was explored, it's still a fun ride.

'Legend' (1985)

This Ridley Scott movie features an early-in-his-career Tom Cruise as Jack, a forest child and pure being. It's a long story (literally), but it's now a cult classic because it has the seeds of greatness for Scott, Cruise, and the modern fantasy film.

'Little Shop of Horrors' (1986)

If you're only familiar with Rick Moranis from his more mainstream movies, including Honey I Shrunk the Kids and Ghostbusters, this underrated gem (about a shopkeeper and his carnivorous pet plant) will delight you. The same will apply if you're a fan of the musical, as this is an adaptation of it.

'Manhunter' (1986)

If you're only familiar with Sir Anthony Hopkins as Hannibal Lecter in Silence of the Lambs, check out this early Michael Mann film. It features an understated Brian Cox portraying the iconic villain created by novelist Thomas Harris as he faces off against a sweet, driven FBI agent (Will Graham, played by William Petersen).

'Midnight Run' (1988)

Robert De Niro stars in Midnight Run as a taciturn bounty hunter on the tail of a mob accountant. The film is full of surprising comedy, despite being a thriller. Although it was successful upon its release, it's still not mentioned enough in De Niro's filmography.

'The Mosquito Coast' (1986)

Starring a post-Raiders of the Lost Ark Harrison Ford, Helen Mirren, and a young River Phoenix, this one's an engrossing drama as a family tries to start a new life in Central America, only for things to go horribly wrong. As such, it wasn't well-liked at the time but redeemed for its acting in hindsight.

'My Neighbor Totoro' (1988)

If you're unfamiliar with Hayao Miyazaki films and need an entry point, seek out My Neighbor Totoro. Despite its inclusion on many lists of the greatest animated films of all time, the story about two children and the woodland creatures they befriend is still not as watched as it should be.

'Near Dark' (1987)

In her solo directorial debut, Kathryn Bigelow got on the '80s vampire trend in a big way. (Her indie feature was released the same year as the hit Lost Boys, which has similar themes.) Playing with the genre, Near Dark is structured as a western with vampires, as a cowboy gets entangled with the undead.

'Repo Man' (1984)

A young Emilio Estevez stars as a punk rocker who becomes—what else—the titular repo man, or someone who repossesses cars). There are also nefarious figures and then, in a surprising left turn, aliens! It's a bonkers concept for a movie that only the '80s could have produced, but all the more entertaining because of it.

'Romancing the Stone' (1984)

You may have heard of this one, directed by Robert Zemeckis and starring Michael Douglas and Kathleen Turner. It helped define and perfect the action-comedy-romance film, as a romance novelist must venture into the Colombian jungle where her sister is being held at ransom.

'Silverado' (1985)

The American Western movie was still figuring out its identity post-John Wayne, and Silverado is an example of a film that got the formula right. It has a stacked cast featuring the likes of Kevin Kline, Scott Glenn, Danny Glover, and Kevin Costner, and it's got a buddy movie feel about it.

'Stand by Me' (1986)

Based on a Stephen King novella (which depicts, as many of his stories do, a coming-of-age tale with a dash of horror), Stand by Me follows a group of friends searching for the body of a missing boy. Despite being considered as one of the best films of the decade, we still think it's underrated—and undeniably one of the very best King adaptations.

'Terms of Endearment' (1983)

This movie will appeal to both parents and kids, as it spans three decades in the life of a mom and daughter. Fair warning: This is a weepy movie. Even though it was a commercial success, it's still quite an underrated film.

'They Live' (1988)

If you've ever heard the line, "I'm here to kick ass and chew bubblegum, and I'm all outta gum," then you're familiar with the most famous part of They Live. It's a long, convoluted movie (featuring a very long fight scene), but the premise—put on special sunglasses and you can see the aliens living among us—is cool.

'To Live and Die in L.A.' (1985)

From director William Friedkin (The Exorcist), this film follows a Secret Service agent (William Petersen) who goes to more and more extreme lengths to catch a counterfeiter (Willem Dafoe, who's over-the-top and predictably awesome). The plot is good, but (as with others on this list) don't expect a perfect happy ending.

'Warlock' (1989)

At the time, this film was seen as a low-budget, Satanic version of The Terminator: The titular Warlock (Julian Sands) is transported forward in time and hell-bent on destroying the world. It didn't do well at the box office, but it's considered a cult classic and inspired two sequels.

