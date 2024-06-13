32 Glorious Photos of '60s Fashion In Full Swing

The 1960s is perhaps most well-known for its "flower child" aesthetic towards the end of the decade: bell-bottoms, floral designs, and long, flowy hair. But the decade also featured '60s icons like Marilyn Monroe, Audrey Hepburn, Diana Ross, Cher, Jacqueline Kennedy, and Jane Birkin, among others (not to mention cultural influences like Andy Warhol and the Beatles). It was a decade of great change, in part in reaction to the more buttoned-up '50s style aesthetic.

Many of these photos capture these cutting-edge trends. Some come from magazine shoots and other professional photo sessions from designers; others come directly from the aforementioned icons, whose '60s style was emulated and revered—and remains so today.

Below, 32 photos that prove the '60s was the best fashion decade.

Fancy Swimwear

(Image credit: Getty Images)

While the two-piece bathing suit was first invented in the 1940s, we still loved a classic one-piece in the '60s. Add in a little visual flair, like this decorated swim cap and criss-cross low back design of the suit, and you're ready to hit the surf.

Pattern Mixing

(Image credit: Getty Images)

This feels very Audrey Hepburn-esque with a little added chaos. This is from a London fashion week in 1965 (back when that type of event was fairly new and fresh), and this kind of surprise and innovation is exactly what made fashion events so exciting—even for casual onlookers.

Bold Colors

(Image credit: Getty Images)

No surprise, but this photo of Pat Evans is from a 1968 photoshoot. (It's not the most wearable, practical garment, is all I'm saying.) But the use of pattern in ever more edgy and innovative ways is also a cool '60s trend that would be taken to the extreme the following decade.

Contrasting Headgear

(Image credit: Getty Images)

It's estimated this photo was taken in the early 1960s, which makes sense: the pillbox hat, popularized by Jackie Kennedy, was especially relevant in the years she was First Lady (1961 to 1963). This topper looks to have a bow embellishment in the back and offers contrast to the rest of the outfit as a pop of yellow.

Color Blocking

(Image credit: Getty Images)

This mid-1960s photoshoot shows some of the decade's evolution: more streamlined silhouettes, bolder colors, higher hemlines (not to mention shorter hair). The rise of Twiggy and the "waifish" supermodel would mean that look would be popular for several years.

Gingham

(Image credit: Getty Images)

This look feels like a throwback in the most incredible way. It makes sense, then, that this photo was taken in an antiques shop in the early '60s and features a conservative hairdo as well as a small, delicate gingham pattern on a full-coverage dress.

Plaid

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Patterns would get new life, in new ways, in the '60s. This model is apparently only 14(!) and you can see the youthful daring even with a traditional plaid pattern: continuing the black and red onto the tights in a slightly contrasting print for an unexpected twist.

Houndstooth

(Image credit: Getty Images)

One way to make prints and patterns more surprising is to enlarge them, as is the case with this pretty green houndstooth (sometimes referred to as dog-tooth). The rest of the outfits is classic—coat and matching dress underneath—to help the pattern be the star of the show.

'Breakfast at Tiffanys'

(Image credit: Getty Images)

By the time this photo was taken in 1964, Breakfast at Tiffany's would have been released around three years ago. This, created by the Fontana Sisters of Rome, shows some of that influence, including the large formal hairdo, glittery jewelry, and long gloves.

Crisp Coat Dresses

(Image credit: Getty Images)

I can't help feeling this wouldn't be out of place for a modern royal like Kate Middleton to wear at a formal event. And, in fact, this was pretty close to Queen Elizabeth's style in this decade—showing that royals have influenced fashion for a long time.

Dramatic Capes

(Image credit: Getty Images)

This is from Valentino, one of Jackie Kennedy's favorite designers—and you can totally see it. This is apparently from the late '60s, but still channels a more conservative style; we do get some welcome drama, though, in the glamorous cape style, higher hemline, and angled hat.

Plane Style

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Twiggy and manager/partner at the time, Justin de Villeneuve, look relaxed and ready to jet-set. While our modern iteration of "airport style" wouldn't be around for a while, getting dressed up to fly in a plane was clearly still a tradition people embraced.

Dressing Like Jackie O

(Image credit: Getty Images)

It's hard to overstate how much influence Jackie Kennedy had during the years she was First Lady (and through the whole decade, really). This photo was taken in 1961, at her peak popularity—and you can tell, thanks to the matching bouffants, the conservative but elegant clothing, and the classic black pumps.

Apres-Ski

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Looking like you came off the ski slopes (or in this case, are still on the slopes) isn't necessarily a modern invention, as this photo indicates. Commercial skiing first became popular in the '50s, but the chic, elegant, effortless vibes of ski style were still in their early stages.

Casual Brigitte

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Brigitte Bardot was an absolute style icon in the 1960s, and her trademark casual style (including very messy beehive) was a part of that allure. Skinny cigarette-style jeans and a simple black tee felt elevated and styled when she was wearing them.

Futuristic Style

(Image credit: Getty Images)

"Mod" (short for modernist) style originated in London in the '60s; for the women, it meant shorter hair, shorter skirts, and more androgynous styling (including boots). It was an important subculture in the '60s and its repercussions can still be felt today.

Space Age

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Taking modernist style to the extreme, this futuristic (and still deeply shiny) look may feel a little over the top now. (It wouldn't be out of place in an Austin Powers movie, no?) But at a 1968 Paris fashion week, this space age style must have been very new and exciting.

Shades of Neon

(Image credit: Getty Images)

This, from the early '60s, is quite prescient in terms of how color and patterns would come to define the decade. This is pretty and polished; other, less "frilly" styles would emerge, but this was a good place to start. I could see this being sold as a dress today!

Boat Dressing

(Image credit: Getty Images)

In a similar way to dressing for an airplane trip or skiing adventure, formal boatwear was a lot like going to a fancy party (depending on the context, it still can be!). Technically, this is a cruise to Bermuda in the early '60s, and, frankly, these summer dresses are stunning.

Schoolgirl Chic

(Image credit: Getty Images)

This, from the late 1960s, is in the middle of the "waifish" model trend. The overall vibe is youthful and streamlined, but the oversized floppy hat (which would become a mainstay in the '70s) and oversized bow help bring in a little delicacy and brightness.

Pretty Pants

(Image credit: Getty Images)

This, from the early '60s, is very pattern-heavy in a way that I appreciate. The oversized polka dots are just so whimsical, but it feels like the simplicity of the rest of the outfit and the shiny jewelry and heels keep it away from feeling too "clown-adjacent."

Youthful Stripes

(Image credit: Getty Images)

I almost couldn't believe that this was a young Joan Collins (it's a far cry from her later style, but I feel like she looks so trendy here). A simple striped shirt, dark eyeshadow, and a shorter, less voluminous hairstyle gives her a youthful glow with a peek at that trademark charisma.

Animal Print

(Image credit: Getty Images)

If you're wondering why these women look so uniform, they're dancers from the Norbert Schmitt Corps de Ballet, apparently, and they're modeling Dior coats. Perfect! No notes! Minus the matching leopard pants, a statement coat like this would absolutely work today.

Mini Minis

(Image credit: Getty Images)

The mini became indelibly linked with '60s fashion, both as a sign of liberation and move away from '50s fashion, with a dash of social liberation for good measure. No surprise, the style was controversial, but the length could be made more modest thanks to some strategically deployed tights.

Street Style

(Image credit: Getty Images)

An icon of the early '60s, supermodel Jean Shrimpton was probably most well-known for her street style photos with David Bailey (a style of photography that wasn't as mainstream—the duo helped popularize it). This corduroy jacket and bellbottom look: perfection.

Business Style

(Image credit: Getty Images)

A slightly more button-up version of mod style, these slightly longer hemlines and practical (but deeply stylish) pumps—taken from a 1967 photoshoot—would have been perfect for office work. Honestly, some of these would pass muster today, with some slightly updated hairstyles.

Brigitte in Leather

(Image credit: Getty Images)

While Brigitte Bardot's casual style get a lot of attention, her bombshell looks—like this one, where she's just arrived in London for the premiere of one of her films—are equally awesome. Now this, in head-to-toe leather including her hat, is airport style!

Prickly Flowers

(Image credit: Getty Images)

This is by Paco Rabanne and is apparently made of vinyl, plastic, and steel (the rosettes are plastic and silver lame, the dress is jersey, and it's all held together with vinyl strips and steel rings). Once again, proof that fashion innovation was going strong in the '60s.

Flower Child

(Image credit: Getty Images)

While the floral and paisley prints of the late '60s can look a bit dated today (this photoshoot is from 1966 and was apparently for Glamour), I would argue it's all about the styling. Getting some contrasting accessories and some fashion sneakers would modernize this in no time.

Sleek Trousers

(Image credit: Getty Images)

The thin, paperbag style, cigarette-style pant (tapered but not adhering to the leg) is very professional '60s in a way I appreciate. There's a reason why this pant style is considered a classic and—regardless of ensuing trends—has remained fashionable to modern audiences.

Marilyn

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Before she died in 1962, Marilyn Monroe was probably the most influential celebrity we had. Much attention is paid to her skintight gowns and costumes, but I'm more enamored with her casual style: jeans, boots, an Oxford shirt, and her classic red lipstick.

Jane

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Ah, Jane! It would be cliche to lay all cool '60s style at the feet of a single person, but Jane Birkin is about as influential as they come. Her basket bags, her wispy hair, her casual but still incredibly styled looks: many women consider her a muse today, including myself.