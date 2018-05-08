Rihanna MET GALA 2018
Scarlett Johansson​​ Wore Marchesa to the Met Gala

No star has worn the line owned by Harvey Weinstein's ex-wife to a major event since the scandal broke last fall.

Getty Images

Scarlett Johansson wore a Marchesa dress to the 2018 Met Gala. The burgundy, off-the-shoulder style was adorned with floral embellishments, which trailed down the side of her gown. The ombre look spoke to Marchesa’s brand aesthetic for sweet, feminine creations. And while the selection is beautiful, it's notable because it makes Johansson the first star to wear the fashion house—co-founded by Georgina Chapman, Harvey Weinstein's ex-wife—at a major event since the Weinstein scandal.

Getty Images

Last year, shortly after news broke about Weinstein's alleged sexual harassment and assault of women, his wife's label came under fire, too. It was reported that the film producer had forced several Hollywood celebrities to wear his wife's designs; if they didn't, he would threaten their careers.

Felicity Huffman and Jessica Chastain confirmed this news. While Huffman complied with Harvey's requests, Chastain says she defied Weinstein and chose not to wear Marchesa to the premiere of The Disappearance of Eleanor Rigby. Instead, she wore a blue Atelier Versace gown. Later, Weinstein publicly taunted her.

Chapman filed for divorce from Weinstein following the allegations, and the two reached a settlement in January. Still, since the news came out, many in the fashion world wondered if any star would wear Marchesa ever again. Judging from last night, the answer is yes. It's worth noting that the star who chose to step out in Chapman's creation, Johannson, has been vocal about supporting the #MeToo movement and the Time's Up campaign.

Here, more images of the star looking stunning in the ethereal creation and happy on the arm of new(ish) beau, Colin Jost.

Getty Images

Getty Images
Getty Images
