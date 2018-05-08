Twitter Loved Ashley Graham's Goddess Look at the Met Gala​

The Met Gala red carpet wouldn't be complete without the models, including Ashley Graham. She arrived for the annual event in a strapless golden column dress by Prabal Gurung and even posed with the designer for some cute photos. To bring her dress to life, Graham received a bronze goddess glow and accessorized with Tasaki jewels.
If you thought she looked amazing (we certainly did), Twitter also agreed. Fans went absolutely wild for her outfit as soon as her Giuseppe Zanotti heels hit that red carpet. Fans loved that Ashley showed off her curves, which isn't a big surprise, the model is known for championing body positive vibes and inclusivity in the fashion industry, and her dramatic leg slit stole the show, giving us major outfit envy.
See the star radiate confidence at the Met Gala ahead, then check out what Twitter users said about her look.