Rihanna MET GALA 2018
Today's Top Stories
1
Rihanna Channeled the Pope at the Met Gala
2
I Spent a Day with Beyonce's Makeup Artist
3
The Kardashians of the Middle East
4
The Cutest Couples from the 2018 Met Gala
5
The 21 Best Pairs of Sunglasses to Shop Right Now

Twitter Loved Ashley Graham's Goddess Look at the Met Gala​

She looked stunning in a gold Prabal Gurung dress.

Getty Images
Advertisement - Continue Reading Below

The Met Gala red carpet wouldn't be complete without the models, including Ashley Graham. She arrived for the annual event in a strapless golden column dress by Prabal Gurung and even posed with the designer for some cute photos. To bring her dress to life, Graham received a bronze goddess glow and accessorized with Tasaki jewels.

Getty Images

If you thought she looked amazing (we certainly did), Twitter also agreed. Fans went absolutely wild for her outfit as soon as her Giuseppe Zanotti heels hit that red carpet. Fans loved that Ashley showed off her curves, which isn't a big surprise, the model is known for championing body positive vibes and inclusivity in the fashion industry, and her dramatic leg slit stole the show, giving us major outfit envy.

Advertisement - Continue Reading Below

See the star radiate confidence at the Met Gala ahead, then check out what Twitter users said about her look.

Getty Images
Getty Images

Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
Advertisement - Continue Reading Below

Related Stories
All the Best Looks from the 2018 Met Gala
The Cutest Couples from the 2018 Met Gala
The Chicest Looks from the Met Gala After Parties

Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
More From Met Gala 2018 Guide
The Most Hilarious Pictures from the 2018 Met Gala
Did Cardi B and Nicki End Their Feud at Met Gala?
Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
Met Gala 2018 Scarlett Johansson Scarlett Johansson​​ Wore Marchesa to the Met Gala
See Bella Hadid's Look at the Met Gala After Party
The Chicest Looks from the Met Gala After Parties
Beyoncé Just Made a Surprise Met Gala Appearance
Blake Lively Wore a Princess Dress to the Met Gala
Zendaya Was Joan of Arc at the Met Gala
See Kylie Jenner's Met Gala Look Here
Miley Cyrus Met Gala 2018 Miley Cyrus's Met Gala Dress Dips Dangerously Low