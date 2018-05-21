You, Too, Can Have the Bracelet Meghan Markle Gave Kate Middleton

Meghan Markle’s wedding will go down in history as one of the most exciting days in 2018 ever. To mark the special occasion, Meghan gifted her six best friends and sister-in-law Kate Middleton with a momento: a beautiful gold disc bracelet.

According to People, Meghan approved of and bought the bespoke design from jewelry brand Zofia Day. “It’s a really simple, elegant piece that’s just very true to her personal style,” said Lisette Polny, the brand’s founder.

The minimalist bracelet, appropriately named "Kensington," retails for $450 and was reportedly given to Meghan's new family member, Kate, and friends including Benita Litt and Jessica Mulroney, whose children were part of the bridesmaids crew on Saturday. Even though Meghan didn't include the adult women in her bridal party, it's clear she wanted them to know that she appreciated their presence and support on the big day.



Certainly they all turned to each other as they received the jewelry and had a moment like this:

Polny also created two necklaces for Meghan's two goddaughters and bridesmaids, Rylan and Remi Litt: the Windsor Heart Pendant Necklace and the Charlotte Bow Necklace. These sentimental pieces are not only precious, but also show Meghan's thoughtful, giving side—qualities a true royal embodies.

Even though the jewels were custom-created, you can own a matching version. Shop the exact pieces, below.

