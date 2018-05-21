Today's Top Stories
1
Every Single Royal Wedding Guest Hat & Fascinator
royal wedding 2018 wedding dress 
2
The Difference Between Meghan and Kate's Dresses
3
Who Is Princess Diana's Niece, Kitty Spencer?
4
Shop Wedding Dresses Similar to Meghan Markle's
Prince Harry crying royal wedding
5
Prince Harry Crying at the Royal Wedding

You, Too, Can Have the Bracelet Meghan Markle Gave Kate Middleton

The bride gave jewelry to all her besties and her new sister-in-law as a thank you on her wedding day.

Getty Images

Meghan Markle’s wedding will go down in history as one of the most exciting days in 2018 ever. To mark the special occasion, Meghan gifted her six best friends and sister-in-law Kate Middleton with a momento: a beautiful gold disc bracelet.

According to People, Meghan approved of and bought the bespoke design from jewelry brand Zofia Day. “It’s a really simple, elegant piece that’s just very true to her personal style,” said Lisette Polny, the brand’s founder.

Advertisement - Continue Reading Below

The minimalist bracelet, appropriately named "Kensington," retails for $450 and was reportedly given to Meghan's new family member, Kate, and friends including Benita Litt and Jessica Mulroney, whose children were part of the bridesmaids crew on Saturday. Even though Meghan didn't include the adult women in her bridal party, it's clear she wanted them to know that she appreciated their presence and support on the big day.

Certainly they all turned to each other as they received the jewelry and had a moment like this:

This pin on Pinterest.

Polny also created two necklaces for Meghan's two goddaughters and bridesmaids, Rylan and Remi Litt: the Windsor Heart Pendant Necklace and the Charlotte Bow Necklace. These sentimental pieces are not only precious, but also show Meghan's thoughtful, giving side—qualities a true royal embodies.

Advertisement - Continue Reading Below

Even though the jewels were custom-created, you can own a matching version. Shop the exact pieces, below.

Courtesy

Zofia Day kensington bracelet, $450 SHOP IT

Courtesy

Zofia Day windsor heart pendant necklace, $675 SHOP IT

Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
Courtesy

Zofia Day charlotte bow necklace, $950 SHOP IT

Related Stories
Shop Every One of Meghan Markle's Best Looks
Royal Wedding prince harry meghan markle car
Someone Ordered Pizza at the Royal Wedding
8 Gorgeous Royal Wedding Dresses to Shop Now
Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
More From Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's Royal Wedding
Prince George Is the Star of Meghan and Harry Pic
Harry and Meghan's Engagement vs. Wedding Portrait
Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
Why Prince Harry Invited Exes to the Royal Wedding
Royal Wedding 2018 prince harry meghan markle jaguar Prince Harry's Wedding Car Had One Weird Detail
Royal Wedding 2018 prince harry meghan markle reception car Gossip From Meghan and Harry's Wedding Reception
This Is How Meghan Markle Honored Princess Diana
Royal Wedding 2018 prince harry meghan markle ring diana Meghan Markle Wore Princess Di's Ring to Reception
Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's Wedding Music
Princess Charlotte Was the Cutest Bridesmaid
Meghan and Harry Exchanged Their Wedding Vows