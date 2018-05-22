Chrissy Teigen Luna
Meghan Markle Wears a Sheer Dress to Her First Appearance as an Official Royal

Don't worry, Queen Elizabeth, it was still modest.

Shutterstock

Meghan Markle made her first official appearance today since tying the knot with Prince Harry. The event: a celebration honoring Prince Charles' 70th birthday. For the special occasion, the Duchess of Sussex wore a rose-colored dress with sheer sleeves and a matching pale pink Philip Treacy fascinator.

Shutterstock
Getty Images
The wool-crepe "Flavia" dress with its paneled bodice and pencil-style skirt spoke to Meghan's classic and elegant style. The silk-chiffon number featured sheer sleeves with raw edges. It came from the label Goat, a brand Meghan has worn on several occasions.

Getty Images

She accessorized with a clutch of the same rose color from Wilbur & Gussie and beige Tamara Mellon pumps. Meghan also appears to have adopted the royal dress code now that she's officially part of the family. After making headlines for not wearing tights earlier in the year, Meghan added a pair of neutral-colored stockings underneath her dress.

As far as first appearances go post-wedding, Meghan nailed it with her soft, feminine pieces. Shop her exact dress below, while it's still available.

Courtesy

Goat, $450 SHOP IT

