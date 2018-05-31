I Need Pippa Middleton's Pants In My Closet Right Now

BACKGRID

Pippa Middleton isn’t letting pregnancy alter her typical (amazing) style. After attending Sunday's French Open in the perfect summer wrap dress, she stepped out on Thursday to run some errands in her neighborhood. While many women might (happily) give in to the sweatpants life three one month into pregnancy (no shame), Pippa, who's reportedly four months along, is looking chic as ever.

Kate Middleton's little sis wore a casual-dressy ensemble consisting of a blue blazer, navy top, and gingham pants. The black-and-white checkered bottoms were cropped at the ankles to show off her loafers, which matched the royal blue hue of her blazer. Pippa attempted to stay incognito with a pair of oversize sunglasses, though with those pants we could spot our style icon a mile away.

As with most of her maternity looks so far, Pippa is keeping her baby bump expertly concealed. And although I, personally, am not expecting a child, I am very into her pants and plan to wear them to the office approximately once a week this summer. If you're inspired, shop similar trouser options, below.

