Pippa Middleton's Wrap Dress Is the Outfit of Our Summer Dreams

Pippa Middleton and her husband James Matthews attended the French Open over the weekend. For the daytime outing, KMidd's sister wore a printed wrap dress by Ralph Lauren that hit just above her ankles. The breezy dress was the perfect summertime staple and—in a move that probably irked the paparazzi—easily concealed her pregnant belly as she walked around the grounds of the tennis tournament.

Getty Images

However, Pippa's adorable baby bump became noticeable when she sat down to watch a match.



Getty Images

Getty Images

The socialite is rumored to be four months pregnant (the news broke back in April) and is frequently spotted out and about running errands or attending events. Her last public appearance was at Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's wedding.

To complete her French Open outfit, Pippa opted for a pair of (comfy) heels in the form of wedge espadrilles and matched her husband in a striped fedora. Luckily for Pippa fans, her exact dress is still available to shop, along with a similar pair of espadrilles. Get her whole outfit, below.

Pippa's Ralph Lauren dress:

Courtesy

Ralph Lauren, $398 SHOP IT

Similar wedge heels:

Courtesy

Soludos, $95 SHOP IT