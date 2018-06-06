Mindy Kaling Had to be Sewn Into Her Dress Moments Before The 'Ocean's 8' Premiere

The most fashionable movie premiere of recent memory went down last night in New York City, and we have the ladies of Ocean’s 8 to thank for that. The all-female cast showed up in an array of breathtaking outfits, so you'd never guess one actress had a slight wardrobe malfunction prior to taking the red carpet.

Moments before Mindy Kaling met up with her costars, she shared this 'gram with the caption: "Post-panic. Mid-sew in. Pre-#Oceans8 Premiere. Is it really a red carpet without a wardrobe malfunction?"

Seemed that Mindy had a minor problem with her dress that required an on-the-spot sew in—an experience probably not uncommon in the celebrity style world. Being Mindy Kaling, the comedian was sure to document this behind-the-scenes moment for her fans.

The star wore a black, hand-draped Atelier Prabal Gurung dress with the most dazzling assortment of Cartier jewels. Once on the red carpet (dress intact), Mindy shone next to stars Sandra Bullock (in Elie Saab Haute Couture) and Rihanna (in Givenchy).

I mean, the entire Ocean's 8 cast looked so.damn.fabulous.