Meghan Markle's Second Wedding Dress Had a Personal Meaning for Her

Meghan Markle's bridal looks will forever be part of history. If you need a quick refresh: She first walked down the aisle in a Givenchy wedding gown, then followed up with a Stella McCartney halter-neck dress for the reception. While Meghan herself hasn't publicly commented on either of her outfits, McCartney, who designed the second dress, recently spoke to BBC about the creation process.

Advertisement - Continue Reading Below

Getty Images

In the interview, the designer revealed she and Meghan "worked" together on designing the gown. "You know, it was very much her dress and I felt very proud that she came to me for that part of the wedding and that she got to reflect her in it," McCartney said. The sleeveless number was clean, modern, and sophisticated—qualities that Meghan always channels with her clothes.

The designer also went on to say the dress served as a place for Meghan to reflect on her journey to becoming a royal (she's now known as the Duchess of Sussex). "I think it was the last moment she could reflect sort of the other side to her and you know, the joy and the human within in," she said.

On May 19, Meghan walked out in the stunning ensemble and sweetly marked the special moment with a tribute to Princess Diana by wearing her aquamarine ring.

Advertisement - Continue Reading Below