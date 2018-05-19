Today's Top Stories
Meghan Markle Wore Princess Diana's Ring to the Royal Wedding Reception

This is the sweetest—and chicest—tribute to the late royal.

Throughout their royal wedding, Meghan Markle and Prince Harry have found little ways to honor Princess Diana. Whether that was through Meghan's floral bouquet (it contained white garden roses, Diana's favorite) or at the ceremony itself (a seat was left open in front of Prince Phillip and next to Prince William), the duo made sure to keep Princess Diana's spirit alive.

Meghan went a step further to honor the late royal at the evening reception when she stepped out in a white Stella McCartney gown. Meghan waved as she headed to Frogmore House, and we spotted a glowing blue ring on her finger. The sparkler once belong to Princess Diana.

Princess Diana wore the same ring to an auction back in 1997. It makes sense that the Duchess of Sussex decided to wear a piece of jewelry belonging to Harry's mum. Meghan's engagement ring from Prince Harry, after all, contains diamonds from Princess Diana's personal collection. And, the aquamarine diamond added a pop of color to Meghan's stark-white reception dress. Stunning.

Follow along here as we report on the royal wedding in real-time—from the dress to the tiara to Harry and Meghan's most adorable moments.

