Amber Rose's Curated Collection for Retailer Simply Be Is Finally Here

On Thursday, Amber Rose released a curated collection of 25 pieces for fashion retailer Simply Be (after announcing the news earlier this month). The edited group contains a mix of items from body-con dresses to swimsuits to shoes with prices ranging from $20 to $75. If you follow the star, you know Rose has a unique sense of style and isn't afraid to bare it all. In fact, you can practically see the star wearing all of the clothes below.

Advertisement - Continue Reading Below

Along with a strong sense of style, the body-positive activist is also an advocate for self-love and female empowerment. She proved that by partnering with a label that offers extended sizing to celebrate women of all sizes and shapes. Fans of Rose can easily channel her street style with the five items, ahead.

Courtesy

Simply Be bodycon dress, $41 SHOP IT

Courtesy

Simply Be slides, $20 SHOP IT

Advertisement - Continue Reading Below

Courtesy

Simply Be skirt, $41 SHOP IT

Courtesy

Simple Be bodysuit, $33 SHOP IT

Courtesy

Simply Be sock boots, $75 SHOP IT