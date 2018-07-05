Pippa Middleton's Wimbledon Dress​ Is Nice and All, but Have You Seen Her Shoes?

On Thursday, Pippa Middleton and James Matthews attended day four of the Wimbledon Lawn Tennis Championships. The couple arrived to watch the men's singles second round match between Rafael Nadal of Spain and Mikhail Kukushkin of Kazakhstan. For the outing, both Pippa and James managed to (unintentionally?) match in blue tones.

James looked dapper in a navy suit jacket with white slacks and a pair of blue loafers while his wife coordinated in similar colors. Pippa covered up her baby bump with a bespoke white Broderie Anglaise Bergman dress by Anna Mason. She kept her accessories, a panama hat and woven clutch, neutral to complement the summer look. But, the most surprising part of her outfit, however, were her shoes.

Instead of flats or sandals, Pippa chose a pair of blue espadrille wedges from Penelope Chivers (the same brand her sister Kate loves). It's not every day an expectant mama opts for heels instead of something slightly more practical, like sneakers. But, Pippa isn't playing by any fashion rules—she wears whatever she wants. The last time she was spotted in wedges was back in May for the French Open.

If you're inspired by Pippa's tennis look, shop her exact wedges, below.

