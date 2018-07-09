Meghan Markle Makes Drab Green Dress Look Good at Prince Louis' Christening

Today is Prince Louis' christening, and now that she is part of the royal family, Meghan Markle was on hand to help celebrate. She and Prince Harry arrived holding hands to St. James's Palace, where Prince Louis will be christened by The Archbishop of Canterbury, the Most Reverend Justin Welby. (He already has six godparents named!) For the momentous day, Meghan wore an olive green belted Ralph Lauren dress, green Manolo Blahnik pumps, and a Stephen Jones fascinator of the same color.

The dress hue definitely veered towards neutral-color territory (perhaps she did not want to attract too much attention?), especially compared to the sunshine-yellow Brandon Maxwell dress she chose for the 'Your Commonwealth' Youth Challenge Reception last week. Meanwhile, Pippa Middleton wore a blue collared dress while Kate Middleton stunned in a cream-colored Alexander McQueen dress.

The Duchess of Sussex has curated quite the stylish wardrobe, which is paid for by the royal family, by stocking up on Queen E-approved basics such as clutches, beige pumps, fitted skirt suits, and sleek dresses. While Meghan's christening look was fairly safe, she has taken risks with her fashion choices where she can. For example, she opted to wear an off-the-shoulder look at Trooping the Colour and traded in flats and heels for brown sandals (that showed her toes!) at Prince Harry's polo match.



If you're excited to see more of Meghan's royal style this month, you won't have to wait too long. She will visit Ireland tomorrow and Wednesday with Prince Harry, and Lord knows her outfits will definitely be the talk of the town.