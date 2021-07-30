Your Fall Wedding Outfit Cheat Sheet

Whether you're attending backyard nuptials or a City Hall ceremony.

fall wedding guest dresses
By published

If you've got several save the dates—or, more likely, change of dates—stuck to your fridge, you're not alone: Fall wedding season is just around the corner. It's finally time to rekindle with family and friends IRL—in a fab fall-appropriate dress and a long-neglected pair of comfortable but chic heels, nonetheless. From colorful maxi gowns to shorter, dance-the-night-away outfits, try one of these wedding guest ensembles with elements that can be mixed and matched as you please.

The Dress Code: Black Tie Optional

Taking some liberties with a black tie dress code is a-OK in our style book. Opt for a fluttery maxi length gown that can be dressed up with sophisticated jewels and gold-flecked accessories.

wedding guest outfits

Chanel Couture Fall 2021

The Outfit

Ulla Johnson Narcissa Ruffle Gown

Awe Inspired Tear Drop Chain Earrings

LAFAYETTE 148 Satin Pochette Clutch

Loeffler Randall Camellia Knotted Lamé Sandals

The Dress Code: Tropical Destination Wedding

If you've traveled a long way to watch your friends tie the knot, you might as well look great doing so. Go for a whimsical print that will lend itself to the view. Accessorize with fun silhouettes and bold pops of color you can wear throughout the trip.

wedding guest outfits

Luisa Beccaria Fall 2021 Couture

The Outfit

Agua by Agua Bendita Chocolate Anturios Cut-Out Maxi Dress

Bardo Collective Via Bag

Khaite Palmero Ruched Pumps

Etsy Straw Lemon Earrings

The Dress Code: Outdoor Soirée

Consider this your permission to show off some skin before the winter months have us swaddled in sweats again. For an outdoor wedding, lean into floral motifs and natural fabrics like linens and straw.

fall wedding guest dresses

Giambattista Valli Fall 2021 Couture

The Outfit

Zimmermann Floral Strapless Linen Midi Dress

Prada Bow-Trimmed Leather Mules

Oscar de la Renta Swarovski Crystal Peapod & Stone Earrings

Rejina Pyo Nane Woven Tote Bag

The Dress Code: Courthouse Cool


Spend your afternoon at City Hall in a sophisticated separates look that you can incorporate into your wardrobe again and again. Get away with a darker hue by incorporating fun fabrics and florals that will read smart, yet celebratory.

fall wedding guest shopping

Fendi Couture Fall 2021

The Outfit

Cinq A Sept Floral Print Blazer

TOVE Farren Strapless Top

Tove Nola Silk Wide-Leg Trousers

kacey pumps

Sara Holzman
