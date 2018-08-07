image
​Reese Witherspoon's Monique Lhuillier​​​ Dress ​Has the Most Mesmerizing Details

Can you see the butterflies?

image
ENTERIANMENT-US-TELEVISION-WITHERSPOON
Getty ImagesROBYN BECK

Actress, producer, entrepreneur, mother—Reese Witherspoon does it all. On Monday, the Big Little Lies star tapped into her entrepreneurial side when she attended an AT&T and Hello Sunshine event celebrating Shine on With Reese! (It's an unscripted docu-series where Witherspoon chats with female celebs and power women.)

Hello Sunshine is Witherspoon's multimedia company, and, together with AT&T, has debuted two new female-driven series to viewers. (If you know anything about the star, it's that she's a champion for more women producers and directors in Hollywood.)

For the joyful celebration, Withersoon walked the red carpet in a feminine dress by Monique Lhuillier. Upon closer inspection, the black-and-white lace on her dress was actually in the shape of butterflies. The long-sleeve sheath dress featured a fitted silhouette, which perfectly suited Witherspoon's 5''1 frame, and looked both playful and sweet—a fashion vibe she usually goes for. The actress completed her outfit with a pair of ankle-strap bow heels and thin hoop earrings.

Though her exact designer dress is completely sold out, you could potentially put yourself on the waitlist as its not expected to ship out until sometime October. If you can't wait to scoop up a butterfly printed dress, however, I found some viable options ahead.

AT&T & Hello Sunshine Celebrate The Launch Of "Shine On With Reese" - Arrivals
Getty ImagesJon Kopaloff

AT&T & Hello Sunshine Celebrate The Launch Of "Shine On With Reese" - Arrivals
Getty ImagesJon Kopaloff
AT&T And Hello Sunshine Celebrate Launch Of "Shine On With Reese" And "Master The Mess" - Inside
Getty ImagesEmma McIntyre

Shop similar dresses with butterfly motifs:

image
Courtesy

Bottega Veneta, $1,095 SHOP IT

image
Courtesy

Bronx and Banco, $391 SHOP IT

image
Courtesy

Needle & Thread, $645 SHOP IT

image
Courtesy

Marchesa Notte, $795 SHOP IT

