For Love Magazine's 10th anniversary issue, Kendall Jenner makes a splash on the cover—literally. Photographer Alasdair McLellan shot Jenner in London's Hampstead Heath park, which included having the model take a quick dip in the pond. (Question: was it clean to swim in there??) While the cover image only showed Jenner's body half submerged in water, another snapshot, posted by Love's Editor-in-Chief Katie Grand, showed Jenner floating on her back wearing only a pair of red underwear.

Once you get past the fact that you're seeing Jenner's boobs on full display, the photo itself looks pretty #artsy. If I was her, I might even consider blowing the image up on a canvas and hanging it in my hallway or bathroom (?). Okay, yes, I'm weird.

The 22-year-old model clearly has no qualms about posing nude though, as she's freed the nipples on more than one occasion and has even said on her website that "it's sexy" and "it's comfortable." If you've ever taken off, nay, immediately ripped off your bra after a long day at work, then you'll get Jenner's point.

The star is one of many celebs covering Love's anniversary issue. Other notable names with covers include Gigi Hadid, Adwoa and Naomi Campbell, and Talea Lischetzki. Read on to see Jenner's NSFW photoshoot.

