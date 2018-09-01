Lady Gaga Looked Like a Giant, Beautiful Stick of Cotton Candy at the Venice Film Festival

When it comes to over-the-top red carpet fashion, there really isn't anyone out there who does it better than Lady Gaga. The singer-turned-actress may have calmed down on the statement-making style thing since her meat dress days, but she still knows how to turn every head on a photo line.

This weekend, Gaga (real name Stefani Germanotta) stepped out at the Venice Film Festival for the premiere screening of her upcoming film, A Star Is Born. The movie is buzzy AF, but Gaga's dress rivals the film as thing-most-worth-talking-about from the premiere. Behold:

The very full, feathery, pale pink Valentino ballgown makes Gaga look like a walking stick of cotton candy—in the best and chicest way that it's possible to look like a circus snack. Surprisingly, it's possible to look very chic while channeling pink, spun sugar.

And, like her sugary sweet inspiration, spin she did (as you MUST in a dress like that):

Gaga walked the carpet with her costar and director, Bradley Cooper. The pair have been more or less inseparable (in a professional sense) since filming on the highly-anticipated project began.

Early reviews of A Star Is Born (which is the third remake of the original 1937 film of the same name) are absolutely glowing and the audience at the Venice Film Festival screening applauded the movie with an eight-minute standing ovation, according to Variety.

Interest in the film, which is about a country singer who discovers (and falls in love with) a young new talent as his career is waning, has only been growing, as shooting has taken place at events like Coachella. It's also already getting Oscar buzz, which is unsurprising considering the reviews and the film festival love.