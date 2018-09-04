I spent Labor Day on my couch, wishing I had the willpower to drive myself to the beach. Although my dreams of a trip failed, I was able to live vicariously through Kendall Jenner, who was having a blast on the sandy shores of Malibu. After hosting a Labor Day weekend party, which Bella Hadid attended, the 22-year-old model joined sisters Kim and Kourtney Kardashian for a dip in the ocean.

Jenner walked right into the waves in a teeny-tiny green bikini from Sommer Swim. The neon two-piece featured a double-strap top and a cheeky, high-waisted bikini bottom. Like some of Jenner's past swimsuits, this neon set was surprisingly affordable—her top's only $55. Despite Jenner's access to the top designers and stylists, it appears the star has an affinity for inexpensive swimsuits. (This is lucky for those who want to emulate her style.) Jenner's worn several affordable swim pieces in the past, including this black one piece from Gooseberry and a yellow bikini from her own clothing line.

If you're feeling inspired by Jenner's green bikini, shop her exact swimsuit ahead. After all, summer doesn't officially end until September 22, which means I still have time to make that beach trip.

Sommer Swim "Daria" top, $55 SHOP IT

Sommer Swim "Rocha" bottom, $49 SHOP IT

