At the end of every runway show, designers appear for a quick bow or wave to the audience. On Thursday night, Jeremy Scott did his lap around the runway and used the opportunity to make a timely political statement. As he walked by his guests, Scott wore a homemade T-shirt with the message: "Tell Your Senator No on Kavanaugh," along with a Washington phone number for people to call to take a stand against President Donald Trump's Supreme Court nominee.

The designer explained to the Associated Press that he was trying stand up for "women's rights, reproductive rights, LGBT rights, affirmative action — you know, it's all at stake with this one man."

Scott's message could not have been more timely as Judge Brett M. Kavanaugh wrapped up his four-day Supreme Court nominee hearing on Thursday. If confirmed, the 53-year-old will replace a retiring Justice Anthony Kennedy. His election could have potential disastrous effects on Roe v. Wade and other issues for years to come. He also made headlines yesterday when he seemingly called birth control "abortion-inducing drugs." According to CNN, Kavanaugh has the lowest approval ratings as a Supreme Court nominee in the modern era. Maybe it's time to dial that number, now?



Getty Images Thomas Concordia

As for the other pieces in the spring 2019 collection, Scott says he was the inspiration for his "riot" and "power" slogan-covered sweaters. "Often we have muses for our fashion. I decided I was my own muse this season," he said.

Getty Images

Getty Images Frazer Harrison

This is not the first time, nor the last, a designer has made a political statement at fashion week. After Trump's inauguration in January 2017, designers like Prabal Gurung sent models down the NYFW runway in feminist slogan tees while at Missoni's show, Angela Missoni had her models (and show attendees) wear pink pussy hats. The accessory was synonymous with the Women's March on Washington in January.

Before this season's shows conclude on Wednesday, Sept. 12, look out for more hints of political messages in designer collections.