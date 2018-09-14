Slick Woods Went Into Labor at Rihanna's Fashion Show, Walked the Runway Anyway

Rihanna's Fenty x Savage show was one of the most inclusive and diverse spectacles of New York Fashion Week. The superstar included two pregnant models on the runway, one of them was her friend Slick Woods. Woods, who was visibly very pregnant on the runway, walked down the catwalk in a sexy black lingerie piece. While that part went off without a hitch, things got a little tricky backstage.

According to TMZ, who was the first to report the news, Woods immediately went into labor after her runway walk on Wednesday night. Today, the 22-year-old appeared to confirm that she was in labor, even during the show, in an Instagram post, writing, "A lewk, 14 hours of labor, and A king is born. This is the face of a WOMAN in labor, we hold shit down most of us don’t even know how much we’re going through, I’m here to say I CAN DO WHATEVER THE FUCK I WANT WHENEVER THE FUCK I WANT AND SO CAN YOU. Thank you @qualityresusqueen and the Fenty family for taking such good care of us"

Woods and her partner Adonis Bosso named their baby boy Saphir—a nod to his September birthstone. Bosso himself shared the happy news on Instagram with a photo of himself and the simple caption, "Fatherhood." It might be a while before baby Saphir will hear and understand the incredible story that surrounded his birth, but bravo to Woods. She dominated that runway and then went through 14 hours of labor. Feeling motivated now? Yeah, me too.