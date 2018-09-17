Kendall Jenner Just Walked in the Burberry Show Following a Break from the Runway

After skipping the runways of New York Fashion Week, Kendall Jenner returned to the spotlight by walking in her first show of the season: Burberry. The collection marks Riccardo Tisci's debut collection for the fashion house since taking the helm as chief creative officer.

Jenner modeled a beige outfit from head to toe, looking chic and classic. The spring 2019 ensemble consisted of a button down shirt, tailored trousers, and a trench coat with gold ring embellishments. As for the accessories, Jenner wore a pair of nude boots and a wallet coin belt to match. She carried a purse in her hand.

Twitter fans were ecstatic for the model's runway return. One user wrote, "YAS KENNY! my girl @KendallJenner is back and shinning on runways. #BurberryShow #LFW." Meanwhile, the model's mom, Kris Jenner, tweeted out her own congratulatory message, writing, "I see you my beauty!! @kendalljenner walking for @Burberry in the finale of #riccardotisci’s debut show in London! #LFW #BurburryShow #proudmama"

Jenner has been in Europe for several days now. Last Wednesday, she was in Paris for Longchamp's 70th Anniversary Party while her fellow model friends, Gigi and Bella Hadid, closed out New York Fashion Week with Rihanna's Fenty x Savage show. The model reportedly took time off for personal reasons, revealing to W that fashion week often gives her anxiety.

"I try to keep myself cool. I go in and out of having freak-outs, so I just have to chill out and be by myself," Jenner said. (Like last year, Jenner did not walk in any NYFW shows this season.)

And, unlike most models in the industry, the 22-year-old has the fortunate opportunity to pick and choose what shows she wants to walk in. "Since the beginning we’ve been super selective about what shows I would do..." she said to Love magazine. "I was never one of those girls who would do like 30 shows a season or whatever the f— those girls do."

This seemingly insensitive comment drew criticisms from other model last month. Sports Illustrated model Vita Sidorkina said, "Maybe 'those girls' need to pay their bills that’s why they are doing 30 shows? No words…" before Jenner later publicly apologized on Twitter.

"I was misrepresented in a recent interview over the wknd & it’s important to clarify the meaning," Jenner said in a tweet. "It was intended to be entirely complimentary but unfortunately, my words were twisted & taken out of context. I want to be clear. The respect that I have for my peers is immeasurable!"

She also complimented her fellow models and said, "I’m inspired by so many of these people I have had the good fortune to work alongside! There’s no way I could EVER hate on that. I want everyone to win. Slay Always."

Jenner isn't letting the controversy over her comment or her anxiety keep her off the runways. The model's return to the Burberry catwalk could signal more European shows in the future.