1
Today's Top Stories
1
There's a New 'Sabrina' Poster and it's Creepy AF
image
2
I Shaved My Face With a Scalpel for Smoother Skin
Abortion doula in the south
3
Abortion Doulas Prepare to Fight for Roe v. Wade
Anthony Rubin, New York Fashion Week
4
Here's a Bunch of Dogs in Couture on the Runway
image
5
Here's Everything You Don't Know About 'Riverdale'

Kendall Jenner Wore a Sexy Naked Dress to ​Longchamp's 70th Anniversary Party​​

Just your average Tuesday night look.

image
Longchamp 70th Anniversary Celebration - Outside Arrivals
Getty ImagesEdward Berthelot

Kendall Jenner is keeping a low profile during New York Fashion Week just as she did last season. The 22-year-old model opted not to walk in any shows this week, and on Monday was actually photographed a long ways away from the NYC catwalks, in Paris. The runway shows there don't start for another few weeks, but reason for her trip was revealed Tuesday night when Jenner arrived to the Longchamp 70th Anniversary Party. (She's an ambassador for the brand.) Jenner has also appeared in its fall 2018 campaign and attended Longchamp's NYFW show a few days prior, sitting next to Kate Moss.

Advertisement - Continue Reading Below

For the event at Opera Garnier, Jenner wore a sultry black, lace dress. The Longchamp design featured a plunging neckline and was made entirely of lace. Jenner, having worn plenty of naked dresses in the past, knew how to style this one. She wore a pair of black high-waisted briefs underneath the sheer ensemble and styled the look with sock boots and delicate earrings. Jenner swept her hair up into a neat bun and a red lip added a pop of color to her outfit. Not many stars can pull off naked dresses in a tasteful manner, but the model did it right Tuesday night.

Longchamp 70th Anniversary Celebration - Outside Arrivals
Getty ImagesMarc Piasecki
Longchamp 70th Anniversary Celebration - Outside Arrivals
Getty ImagesEdward Berthelot
Longchamp 70th Anniversary Celebration - Outside Arrivals
Getty ImagesMarc Piasecki
Longchamp 70th Anniversary Celebration - Outside Arrivals
Getty ImagesEdward Berthelot
Related Stories
image
The Style Evolution of Kendall Jenner
image
Kendall Jenner Wore an Affordable Yellow Bikini

Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
More From Fashion
image
The Best Runway Looks from New York Fashion Week
image
See Photos from Michael Kors' Spring 2019 Show
Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
image
The Best Emmys Red Carpet Dresses of All Time
image
Photos From Calvin Klein's Spring 2019 Runway Show
Oscar De La Renta - Runway - September 2018 - New York Fashion Week: The Shows
Photos from Oscar de la Renta's Spring '19 Show
Day 3 - Street Style - Stockholm Runway SS19 14 Cozy, Affordable Fall Sweaters to Stock Up On
Anthony Rubin, New York Fashion Week Here's a Bunch of Dogs in Couture on the Runway
Tory Burch Spring Summer 2019 Fashion Show - Runway
See Photos From Tory Burch's Spring 2019 Runway Sh
image
See Photos from Monse's Spring 2019 Runway Show
image
See Photos from Kate Spade's Spring 2019 Show