Kendall Jenner is keeping a low profile during New York Fashion Week just as she did last season. The 22-year-old model opted not to walk in any shows this week, and on Monday was actually photographed a long ways away from the NYC catwalks, in Paris. The runway shows there don't start for another few weeks, but reason for her trip was revealed Tuesday night when Jenner arrived to the Longchamp 70th Anniversary Party. (She's an ambassador for the brand.) Jenner has also appeared in its fall 2018 campaign and attended Longchamp's NYFW show a few days prior, sitting next to Kate Moss.

For the event at Opera Garnier, Jenner wore a sultry black, lace dress. The Longchamp design featured a plunging neckline and was made entirely of lace. Jenner, having worn plenty of naked dresses in the past, knew how to style this one. She wore a pair of black high-waisted briefs underneath the sheer ensemble and styled the look with sock boots and delicate earrings. Jenner swept her hair up into a neat bun and a red lip added a pop of color to her outfit. Not many stars can pull off naked dresses in a tasteful manner, but the model did it right Tuesday night.

Getty Images Marc Piasecki

Getty Images Edward Berthelot

Getty Images Marc Piasecki