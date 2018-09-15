Kim Kardashian Shares Picture of "Triplets" Chicago, Stormi, and True

Years from now, future generations will look back at 2018 in awe, and ask those us who lived through it what it was like to experience the Great Kardashian Baby Boom of 2018. They'll also ask us a lot of much harder, more depressing and more serious questions of course, but if we get through all of that, they might ask about the KarJenner Baby Boom.

Or maybe they won't. Whatever. None of that changes the fact that Kim Kardashian has shared a new adorable family picture — the very first public picture of the youngest KarJenners, Chicago West, Stormi Webster, and True Thompson, all together.

If you need a recap, the big boom went down earlier this year, starting with Chicago, who was born on January 15th via surrogate (and who made her own world debut in Kylie Jenner's birth announcement video).

YouTube

Next came little Stormi, whose arrival on February 1 also marked the end of Kylie's unofficial social media blackout (Kylie famously kept her pregnancy a "secret," refusing to officially confirm that she was even expecting until after the birth).

Snapchat

Then, in April, Khloé Kardashian complete the new trifecta of KarJenner girls when she welcomed her daughter, True Thompson (sadly amid news that Tristan Thompson had been cheating on Khloé throughout her pregnancy). Like her cousins, True was quickly introduced to Instagram and Snapchat filters.

Instagram

Until now, the three newest KarJenner babies have been seen separately and in pairs, but never all together. Kim had the honor of introducing the world to the girls as an official threesome.

"💕 The Triplets 💕," Kim captioned the adorable picture of Kardashian Kousins Chicago, Stormi, and True.

Chi, Stormi, and True will probably frame this picture and hang it in the headquarters of their future business empire.