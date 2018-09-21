Blake Lively has been very committed to her suits during the entire press tour of her new film, A Simple Favor. She debuted suit after suit from the likes of Ralph Lauren, Dolce & Gabbana, and Givenchy, and had no qualms proclaiming her love for the menswear-inspired looks. But on Thursday in Paris, France, Lively briefly traded in her pants for a long floral-patterned skirt.

After wrapping up her latest interview for her movie, Lively did what any girl might do in Paris: Engage in some retail shopping therapy. The actress was spotted waving to photographers and fans as she stepped out to shop. She dressed up in a silky printed blouse and a nature motif skirt from Dior's resort collection while accessorizing with a gold silk scarf and Givenchy boots. In her hand was the It bag of the season: Dior's saddle bag. Lively, however, carried an adorable mini version of the accessory in a pistachio color.



The iconic bag, which was brought back by Dior in its fall 2018 collection, was dramatically popular in the '90s and early 2000s. Celebs like Paris Hilton and Beyoncé carried one and even Sarah Jessica Parker's fictional alter ego, Carrie Bradshaw, owned the bag (as evidenced below).



Given its rich history, it's no wonder someone like Lively would have one too.

The mini Dior saddle bag currently comes in four different colors and you can shop them all here.